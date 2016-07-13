Avant Garde Design Rules in this Ultramodern House

Well, aren’t we in complete awe of this living room? The stairway at the end is extremely classy and the concealed lighting on the ceiling just perks up the whole room. The couches are cozy and inviting, and perfect for enjoying marathon TV watching sessions. The architects have upped the trendy quotient of the place by introducing peppy and bright chairs around small round tables for heart to heart discussions. The orange, pink and green hues break the monotony of the predominantly white interiors and add life to the space as well.

The architects at Camilo Pulido Aquitectos, have done an tremendous job by creating a luxurious villa which embraces avant-garde designs and quirky touches for an unforgettable impact. Various geometric shapes dot this sophisticated home to bring out its uniqueness, while provisions for both indoor and outdoor entertainment are peerless. Here’s another tour that might interest you - A House Hidden in the Hills.