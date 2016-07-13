Avant Garde Design Rules in this Ultramodern House

It is natural for successful individuals to yearn for lavish homes which reflect their taste for all good things in life. And this sentiment becomes evident in this drop dead gorgeous house in Bogota, the high altitude and picturesque capital of Colombia. Dotted with quaint colonial era architectures and famous museums, this artistically and culturally rich city is a delight for any tourist. But the Casa Mokawa, by the innovative architects at Camilo Pulido Aquitectos is a modern structural wonder which will surely give you goose bumps. The stunning geometrically inspired exterior of the house is as enticing as the designer touches adorning the inside. It is a combination of ultramodern accents and comforts that make life worth living. So let’s explore more without delay.
The façade looks absolutely stunning in its geometrical precision with clean lines and layers. The clever use of glass along with white, beige and dark grey concrete has taken the boxy look of the building to a whole new level. As you can see from here, the entryway is simply gigantic and balances the large glass windows on either side. The quirky trio of peppy orange spheres on the left side adds a dash of unique design and colour punch to the abode, and entices you on to take a look inside.
Well, how splendid this looks! Sophistication and luxury have joined hands here without any effort. The layers and projections of the structure have reached a new height of design with the remarkable staircase that emerges from the top storey and meets the backyard in style. The use of clear glass for the balustrades has enhanced the open and airy feel of the entire rear of the house.
The elegant pool is probably one of the most popular places in the house. The fountains and classy waterfalls speak volumes of the love for luxury the owners have. It looks picture perfect for enjoying a little sunbathing with refreshing cocktails at the pool side built-in bar. And beyond the enchanting blue pool lies lush stretches of greenery which soothes the eye even on the worst days.
The bathroom looks surreal. It can’t get any better than this. The designers have used large and glossy whitetiles with a pinch of shimmering silver to concoct a rejuvenation paradise ofsorts. The big sleek glass doors betweenthe hot tub and the rest of the bathroom lend a perfectly clean look and make theareabigger and sassier. The use of lights here is commendable; they just brightens up the ambiance for a luxury bath after a hard day’s work.
The kitchen is ultramodern with all the comforts and storage hacks you need for an urban lifestyle. The designers have opted for an open kitchen here which looks very organized and fresh, with its gleaming black, white and chrome surfaces. The unique concealed lighting of the ceiling enhances the overall look and feel of the kitchen and the dining area as well. The simple and sleek white dining arrangement blends beautifully with the interiors of the kitchen, but stands out owing to its unique design.
Well, aren’t we in complete awe of this living room? The stairway at the end is extremely classy and the concealed lighting on the ceiling just perks up the whole room. The couches are cozy and inviting, and perfect for enjoying marathon TV watching sessions. The architects have upped the trendy quotient of the place by introducing peppy and bright chairs around small round tables for heart to heart discussions. The orange, pink and green hues break the monotony of the predominantly white interiors and add life to the space as well.
The architects at Camilo Pulido Aquitectos, have done an tremendous job by creating a luxurious villa which embraces avant-garde designs and quirky touches for an unforgettable impact. Various geometric shapes dot this sophisticated home to bring out its uniqueness, while provisions for both indoor and outdoor entertainment are peerless.