Rustic kitchens, are they still the rage?

A rustic style is characterized by warm colors and materials including wood. These warm tones bring a sense of homeliness to a kitchen that can't be found in a minimalist design, for example.

Opt for wooden kitchen cabinets and shelves and sandy-colored granite for the counter tops and you'll have a kitchen that no-one ever wants to leave. These are also timeless and durable materials that can survive any mess or mayhem.

