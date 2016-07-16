Rustic kitchens, are they still the rage?

The answer is yes!
A kitchen is the heart of a home, while a rustic style brings warmth and homeliness to a space. A kitchen created with rustic design elements is the perfect combination.
If you don't believe us, you simply need to read on!
A rustic design is defined by elements that relate to the countryside or which take on a more rural look and feel. It's foundation is simplicity.
This is the ideal style for a kitchen because it takes a family back to basics, allowing them to enjoy the simple things in life like a good cup of coffee or a home-cooked hot meal.
A rustic style is characterized by warm colors and materials including wood. These warm tones bring a sense of homeliness to a kitchen that can't be found in a minimalist design, for example.
Opt for wooden kitchen cabinets and shelves and sandy-colored granite for the counter tops and you'll have a kitchen that no-one ever wants to leave. These are also timeless and durable materials that can survive any mess or mayhem.
Have a look at this rustic house of dreams to see how this design can enhance an entire home
By using a rustic design in your kitchen, you can separate it from the rest of the home without having to deter from an open plan layout. The rustic style in the kitchen, which will differ from the design of the living room and dining room, will speak for itself.
There is no need to stick to very neutral colors either. If you prefer a bit of color in your life, it can complement a rustic kitchen beautifully.
In this kitchen, designed by professionals Treyone, we can see how blue cupboards illuminate the beautiful wooden features of this kitchen. You can also add a bright vase of flowers or some colorful kitchen accessories to the space.
A hearty rustic kitchen isn't complete without a large kitchen island where cakes can be made, vegetables can be chopped and the kids can sit and have a cup of tea while you cook!
Kitchen islands also offer extra storage space in the kitchen, allowing the counter tops to be cleared from any cutlery, crockery or glassware.
A rustic kitchen can also take on a very sophisticated and modern look and feel, like we can see in this design. By combining rustic cabinets and furniture in the kitchen with modern tiled floors, retro kitchen lighting and large windows, which allow natural light to filter in, you'll have the most stylish kitchen on the block.
For more tips, have a look at this simple guide to rustic home style.
Rustic can also collide with a minimalist design to create a very elegant kitchen space.
Combine sleek white counter tops and cabinets with rustic wooden cupboards and floors for the perfect balance between the two styles. This way you have a very stylish and neat kitchen, while still bringing in those warm, rural tones.
By painting the walls of a kitchen a bright color, you can create a space that is very bright and cheerful, complementing the heartiness of the rustic kitchen elements. As we can see in this design, olive green is a great option!
You can also use vinyl wall art to add quotes or recipes to the wall or patterned tiles for a bit of color and texture.
Remember this is your space, so it should shine with your personality and style!