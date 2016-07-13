4 design ideas to transform an ugly kitchen

Small changes have made a big difference here: a glossy white finish has now taken over the kitchen, punctuated by smart and contemporary chrome appliances. Out with the wooden cabinets, in with a simple, even wall of smooth white cabinets. Slick silver detailing on the drawers, replacing the run-of-the-mill handles, carries on the modern metallic theme.

A surface renovation like this one is manageable with your own effort and planning; other renovations will require a kitchen planner. homify is proud to be host to a vibrant community of kitchen planners from all around the world!