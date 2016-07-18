Shabby to Chic: A stunning makeover story

The simple but charming patio adds to the beauty of the apartment, with its lush greenery and cheerful blossoms. Neat stone laden paths and a simple wooden bench let you admire nature’s beauty during your leisure hours.

This Swiss home went from drab to fab with the help of light hues, modern materials and finishes, contemporary designs, a clever layout, and space-friendly ideas. It is now free from clutter, spacious, extremely functional and visually appealing too.