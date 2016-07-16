This home goes from sad to sleek

What do you get when you take an old, run down home and introduce it to a fabulous architect? Today, we are going to find out!

Studio 06, who are based in Turin, Italy, are the brains behind this gorgeous project, which entailed renovating an old, shabby home and creating a modern, chic and trendy space that looks like it comes straight out of the pages of a design magazine.

Let's see how they've managed to create the most stylish home on the block, out of nothing!