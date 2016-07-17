340 square feet of apartment heaven

We all know what it's like to live in a small home, one way or another! With limited space, it can seem very difficult to decorate and keep organized.

What if your small home was only 32 square metres?

We can imagine how cramped and crowded a space like this might feel as well as how hard it would be to make such a little home look stylish and trendy.

But that doesn't have to be the case !

homify professionals Ekaterina Donde Design, have risen to the challenge of designing and decorating a small apartment, with extraordinary results. These interior designers have managed to create a space that is worthy of awards!

Let's take a look!