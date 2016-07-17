Small gardens: tips and tricks!

For many of us, a private garden is the icing on the cake when it comes to our dream house. Yet with current prices when it comes to the property market, the exterior spaces in major cities and metropolitan areas are usually pretty small. There is simply no room for park-like lawns, huge old trees, pools, ponds or even a sea of flowers.

But even a small garden become a green oasis, bringing together everything that we expect from a much larger one.

If you follow a few rules when it comes to planning a garden for a small area, then you can create a wonderful paradise without even noticing the size.

With these ten tips and tricks we at homify hope you can make the most out of your green getaway!