Before and After: From ruin to a house fit for royals

Today we are going to visit Spain, where we find an old run down stone home that was on its last legs.

Architects Intra Architects, intervened however, transforming this pile of rubble into a majestic looking stone house that almost looks like a castle! In fact, it looks like you may even find royalty staying in this gorgeous family home.

Complete with a big back garden, modern rooms and a rustic charm, this is a transformation that you have to see to believe.