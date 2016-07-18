A chalet home that's one of a kind

At first glance, you might wonder in horror: has the roof crushed this home?

Designed by Spanish architects, Manuel Monroy, today's homify 360 is an incredible example of how a stone home can take on epic proportions. Not only does this piece of architecture look dramatically appealing thank to its unique shape and design, but it's also cozy and functional too.

As Louis Kahn said, Design is not making beauty, beauty emerges from selection, affinities, integration, love.

Let's see how beautiful this home truly is.