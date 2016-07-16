A Mini but Marvellous Home

The kitchen is cleverly tucked into the narrow corner of the house. The counter tops don't actually meet in the back corner, even though it appears that they do, so that when you're cooking in the back you have enough room to move around between the counters. Still, the illusion keeps the kitchen feeling unified. A similar effect has been achieved with the wooden dining table. It blends into the floor, giving the illusion that there is more floor space than there is, and keeping the kitchen from feeling cramped. You can browse for some more minimalist kitchen inspiration here.