Cunning Cube Homes

This is a very unusual take on cube design, tilting it on its side for an eye-catching display. You can imagine solar panels being right at home in this kind of design, as well as the rustic display of wooden texture you find on the right side. This natural material lends unity to the building and its natural surroundings, including the low stone walls that contribute with even more interesting textures. If you are contemplating a rustic wall around your property, there are plenty of professionals who can help.