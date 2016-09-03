Perfectly placed: 8 unique shelves to show off your stuff

Too many books hiding under your bed (or in the closet, or in storage boxes in the attic, or on dusty hallway shelves)?

Having too many books is never a bad thing, especially when you can invent – as these interior designers did – ways to truly display the beauty of your literary collection. Utilitarian, appealing, and just plain classy, the following book displays take center stage. Get inspired to take your hidden book collection to a whole new level of literary household fame with these noteworthy designs.