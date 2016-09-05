Mix-and-Match Materials that Look Amazing Together

Old homes offer a great blank canvas for matching old and new looks. This creates a contrast that draws attention to the home's story and its unique place in time as a historic building in a modern setting. The home here matches old with new by juxtaposing a shiny teal wall against an old brick one, as well as a rustic pie safe alongside a modern breakfast bar. This design clearly draws attention to the warm tones present in the natural woods and bricks of the past by providing pops of teal, bright yellow, and green in the more modern elements of the room. This eclectic design proves that you don't need to decorate with quilts and cross-stitch in order to emphasize the rustic, historic element of your home.

