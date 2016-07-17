A home that balances modern and traditional

Today we venture south to take inspiration from a beautiful Mexican casa. This home displays many traditional Mexican building materials: white plaster, buff stones and bright patterned tiles.

However, the architects, Taller Estilo Arquitectura, have mixed these traditional materials in a modern way. The result is a home that is a beautiful blend of styles and eras--and eminently comfortable for its occupants.

Looking through Taller Estilo's portfolio, this balanced blend is a hallmark of all of their projects.

Scroll down for a masterclass in how to mix and match--modern and traditional, black and white, pops of colour--to create a comfortable, personalized home.