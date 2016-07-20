The home where romance meets modern design

Adding unique lighting to stairs has become a very popular way to make this transition space stand-out. These square lights add to the geometric flair of the home, and their placement at the bottom of the steps is both unique and practical. You won't be blinded by a light in your eye on your way up this rather short staircase. You'll probably need an electrician to specially wire these lights for you, but the impact is worth it. And notice, the white walls are used to keep the flow moving from the first to second floor.