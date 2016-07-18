A Sprawling Family Home with Oodles of Elegance

This master bedroom looks extremely comforting and luxurious. Classic and sophisticated is the look that the designers went for here. The beige and cream hues of the upholstery work well with the elegant wooden floor, the unique door-like headboard and compact side tables. Both the couch and the bed are loaded with plush cushions which invite you to sink in, while a soft rug adds to the luxury. The lighting in this room deserves special mention though. From gleaming metallic table lamps on either side of the bed to recessed and concealed lighting on the ceiling, everything looks soothing and smart. Glass doors open up the room to the airy balcony, from where you can enjoy a sweeping view of the verdant landscape surrounding the house.

The use of superior materials, plush and elegant textures, modern yet lavish accents, and subtle quirky touches have made this property ideal for lavish living. But functionality and practical needs have not been overlooked.