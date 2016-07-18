A Sprawling Family Home with Oodles of Elegance

Designed by Victoria Plasencia Interiorismo, interior designers and decorators in Zapopan, this sprawling Mexican villa is an epitome of luxury and tasteful living. Comfort and sophistication come together in this family home called Casa GL, which uses the best building materials to ensure timeless appeal. While the exterior is an impressive rendition surrounded by manicured greenery, the interiors will stun you with classy, comfy and unique decorative touches. Random bursts of colours will surprise you in the form of cushions, vases, artworks and in the nursery. The residence’s love for natural light and openness will also become apparent once we begin our tour.
At first glance, the property is breathtaking and looks straight out of home design magazines. You can see how size and volume play an important role here. The little factors such as the lighting in the garden and lawn depict a beautiful picture here .The designers have used neutral colours which contribute to the sophisticated and elegant look. Wood and glass make visually appealing appearances around the house, and soften the austerity of concrete. The garden is also well maintained – since landscaping is as important as the interior architecture of the house.
This formal living room is a sheer piece of brilliance where excellence meets elegance. The designers have again stuck to a neutral colour palette with a pinch of silver adding classy charm to it. The fancy mirror and the glass lamps bring out the quirkiness here, and go well with the white walls. The colourful cushions and the plush rug break the monochromatic feel in a beautiful way. The large glass window sports stylish blinds and brings in sufficient natural light during the day. The velvet cushions add to the plush feel, while the white orchids in the slim vase freshen up the ambiance.
The second living room of this opulent mansion looks less formal and more comforting. The nude couches bring in a homely feel and look fabulous. The dark wooden entertainment unit and the stone edged fireplace offer rich contrast against the seating. The coffee table is a quirky affair with animals carved in green stone adding a hint of playfulness to the setting. And the large glass sliding doors are the icing on the cake, as they let you admire the lush green outdoors and breathe in fresh air.
The elegant glass topped table along with the chic and curvy grey chairs make this dining space a traditional yet ultramodern space. The chandelier is a stunner, and cocoons the entire room with its resplendent glow; while a plant in a silver pot adds a natural touch to the setting. The abstract and vibrant artwork add colour and pizzazz to the stylishly formal space.
The kid’s room looks nothing less than a fairytale fantasy and a joyful journey across the rainbow. The beautiful pastel pinks, blues and violets used here stand out with their vibrancy and add life to the white furnishing and ceiling. The bunk beds are fun and cozy with peppy bedding and cushions in energetic hues. A cute white ladder leads to the top beds, while the spaces under and between the beds are used cleverly for storage. Charming pink drapes team up with white sheer ones to control the amount of light flooding the nursery.
This master bedroom looks extremely comforting and luxurious. Classic and sophisticated is the look that the designers went for here. The beige and cream hues of the upholstery work well with the elegant wooden floor, the unique door-like headboard and compact side tables. Both the couch and the bed are loaded with plush cushions which invite you to sink in, while a soft rug adds to the luxury. The lighting in this room deserves special mention though. From gleaming metallic table lamps on either side of the bed to recessed and concealed lighting on the ceiling, everything looks soothing and smart. Glass doors open up the room to the airy balcony, from where you can enjoy a sweeping view of the verdant landscape surrounding the house.
The use of superior materials, plush and elegant textures, modern yet lavish accents, and subtle quirky touches have made this property ideal for lavish living. But functionality and practical needs have not been overlooked. Here's another tour to inspire you further - A Fashionable House Filled with Lively Touches.