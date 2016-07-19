This fabulous family home celebrates modern luxury

The Polish capital of Warsaw is extremely intriguing from an architectural point of view, with its landscape dotted by gothic, neoclassical, modern and soviet-era structures. And amidst the enchanting nightlife and colourful music scene of the city, we chanced upon a modern but lavish home primarily made from wood and surrounded by verdant greenery. We simply love the way it integrates the pleasures of outdoor and indoor living with its expansive and airy layout. Rendered by the interior architects at Stando Interior Design, this cabin-like abode brings you simple but modish designs, cozy and vibrant textures, random quirky accents and the ultramodern use of glass. So get ready to explore the union of chic modernism with nature-friendly luxury more closely.
Rich wooden slats join hands with a slate grey roof to create a breathtaking first impact when you first look at the house. Manicured lawns surround the sprawling property, while an open fireplace, a luxurious deck and a delightfully blue pool reveal the love for outdoors that the owners have.
A simple but large dining table and a plush grey sofa set on the deck, offer you the opportunity to simply laze around or enjoy an airy and sunny meal with friends and family. Pops of bright hues on the cushions, the chairs and the candles liven up the space, even on a gloomy day.
Massive sliding glass doors allow the interiors of the abode to open up to the outside beauty with élan. The peppy colours of the deck find companionship in the colourful elements in the living room too. Even the couches, the floral arrangements and candles used for indoor and outdoor seating, share close resemblance. The architects essentially aimed at merging the two spaces as seamlessly as possible.
Edged with wood and white, this sparkling blue pool is a blessing on sunny days, when you long for a refreshing and cool dip. A couple of bright orange lanterns add to the charm of the pool, and cast a soft romantic glow during evenings.
An open layout has enhanced the spacious and airy feel of this contemporary cottage by leaps and bounds. The living room with its cosy couch, cheerful pillows and throws, sits right next to the quirky dining arrangement. The mismatched chairs, the massive base of the table, and the oversized industrial lamp, infuse the dining area with an eccentric sense of fashion. The simple and sensible kitchen with its sleek cabinets and wooden warmth lies beyond the living and dining space, while fresh flowers and herbs bring nature inside with gusto.
The novel sleeping pod is naturally the first thing you notice when you enter the chic, classy and extremely modish bedroom. Its quirky shape and exciting pattern along with the bright and snug medley of cushions, promise to lull you into peaceful slumber the moment you hit the bed. Beyond the bed, you will find the rejuvenation nook or the modern bathroom, and the study area. Large skylights allow ample sunlight to flood the bedroom, and keep it well-ventilated. Note how the quirky painted wardrobe on the left, delicately screens the glass enclosed WC and shower, for subtle privacy.
The interior architects laid a lot of emphasis on openness while designing this home. And this comes through in their bedroom plan too. The bathroom is anything but traditional, but enhances the expansive feel of the room with style. Dark marble flooring subtly demarcates the bathroom area from the bedroom, while the curvy tub stands out in the open for airy bathing. A sleek wooden counter holds the sink, toiletries and artworks, while modish pendant lamps take care of the artificial illumination here. The shower and WC are enclosed beautifully by glass for obvious practical reasons, as well as understated privacy. Focused lights on the ceiling turn this space into a glamour nook after sunset.
It's inspiring how this contemporary yet opulent house makes use of well-known textures and ideas in a whole new way, to celebrate openness and love for natural surroundings. Its random doses of quirk and vibrancy make everything more appealing too.