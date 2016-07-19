This fabulous family home celebrates modern luxury

The interior architects laid a lot of emphasis on openness while designing this home. And this comes through in their bedroom plan too. The bathroom is anything but traditional, but enhances the expansive feel of the room with style. Dark marble flooring subtly demarcates the bathroom area from the bedroom, while the curvy tub stands out in the open for airy bathing. A sleek wooden counter holds the sink, toiletries and artworks, while modish pendant lamps take care of the artificial illumination here. The shower and WC are enclosed beautifully by glass for obvious practical reasons, as well as understated privacy. Focused lights on the ceiling turn this space into a glamour nook after sunset.

It’s inspiring how this contemporary yet opulent house makes use of well-known textures and ideas in a whole new way, to celebrate openness and love for natural surroundings. Its random doses of quirk and vibrancy make everything more appealing too. Take another tour for more ideas - Avant Garde Design Rules in this Ultramodern House.