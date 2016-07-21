9 spectacular ideas to decorate your living room

The large dimensions that comprise this home make it possible to furnish it with lavish pieces as well as decor items, which have bigger than usual and bring in different tones and colors.

Architect Juan Luis Fernandez created a stone wall, which divides this space up subtly and not completely, keeping the dining room and living room flowing into each other yet slightly separate. This accentuates the height of the room too!

The living room features two large velvet sofas, which are incredibly inviting, especially in front of the beautiful fireplace.

This is a great design for those who want to entertain friends and visitors, bringing elegance and a sense of originality to the room.