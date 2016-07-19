Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The Incredible Transformation of a Gloomy Garden

Justwords Justwords
The Belsize Project, IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD
Loading admin actions …

The reason why landscaping has caught on as a major home design trend, is naturally because it adds oodles of elegance and charm to a property. And the historically, culturally, and architecturally rich city of London where we are in today, is replete with beautifully landscaped gardens. So, the stunning garden makeover that we came across here, left us impressed enough to share it with you. Prior to the remodelling, the garden was essentially a deserted and neglected patch of land with untamed greenery and shabby paths. But thanks to the landscape architects at Reis London Ltd, The Belsize Project is now a landscaped wonder comprising of a scenic seating area, smart fireplace, and an overall neat and tidy look. So let’s take a closer look at the metamorphosis.

Before: An uncared for stretch of land

Before IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD grass,lawn,before,landscape
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD

Before

IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD

The garden previously, was just a wild and untidy piece of land without any visual appeal or even a sense of order. So the architects had to start from scratch, for the landscaping venture. They had to plan the location for the flowerbeds, the walkways, the seating zone, the fireplace, and a patio. The old rickety fence had to be completely transformed too.

After: Gleaming and pretty touches

Addition of a Loft Conversion, Rear Extension with bi folding doors and a contemporary garden IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD loft conversion,extension,sash windows,contemporary garden,wooden bench,raised flower bed,raised planting,evergreens,olive trees,red cedar,victorian home
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD

Addition of a Loft Conversion, Rear Extension with bi folding doors and a contemporary garden

IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD

Superior quality materials have been used for the new garden to create polished pathways and a dual-toned patio in shiny tiles. The entire layout looks tidy and streamlined with lush greenery and sleek architectural accents.

After: A tranquil seating zone

Al Fresco Dining IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD

Al Fresco Dining

IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD

Rendered in the best quality solid wood, this U-shaped seating space along with the stylish canopy is perfect for enjoying outdoor pleasures. The sleek black fence offers necessary privacy as you unwind in peace here. The barbecue stands right next to the seating zone, which makes it easy to host lavish outdoor meals and garden parties.

After: The fiery edge

A chilly night by the fire IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD Contemporary garden,contemporary fire,firepit,sandstone,woodfire,logs,fireplace,bayleaf,tiled floor,grey fence,garden fence,contemporary fence
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD

A chilly night by the fire

IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD

The slim, minimalistic and extremely contemporary fireplace is a great addition to the new garden, when you think of cold nights. On such nights, this fireplace can create a warm, cosy and romantic ambiance, while letting you sit outdoors and enjoy fresh air. The dark, boxy planters on either side hold lovely trimmed bushes and matching plants for a symmetrical look and feel.

After: Planned beds of greenery

Raised Flower Beds and Ever Greens IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD olive tree,ever green,raised flower beds,contemporary garden,concrete beds,red cedar fence,cedar fence,contemporary fence,white and wood,contemporary design
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD

Raised Flower Beds and Ever Greens

IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD

The new and carefully structured garden beds are in stark contrast to the neglected patch of green that defined the garden previously. A pristine white and long concrete planter now holds the dainty plants and verdant shrubs in all their glory, and adds to the prim appearance of the space.

Stunning final look

Before and After - Transformation of dull garden into a fresh contemporary space perfect for Alfresco Dining IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD contemporary garden,contemporary design,raised flowerbeds,contemporary firepit,firepit,cedar fence,bench seating,contemporary bench,garden design,pergola,yellow balau bench,contemporary decking
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD

Before and After – Transformation of dull garden into a fresh contemporary space perfect for Alfresco Dining

IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD

A single glance at the holistic before and after images of the garden in question will show you what a humungous task the architects have achieved. The dismal and depressing piece of land is currently a dazzling and ultramodern landscaped space which flaunts the beauty of nature along with lavish wooden comforts, a cosy fireplace, and a lustrous floor.

This remodelling project proves how intelligent ideation, creative imagination and beautiful materials can take a garden from drab to fab. Feel free to incorporate these ideas for your garden too. Here’s another before and after story to inspire you further - Shabby to Chic: A Stunning Makeover Story from Switzerland.

This fabulous family home celebrates modern luxury
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks