The Incredible Transformation of a Gloomy Garden

The reason why landscaping has caught on as a major home design trend, is naturally because it adds oodles of elegance and charm to a property. And the historically, culturally, and architecturally rich city of London where we are in today, is replete with beautifully landscaped gardens. So, the stunning garden makeover that we came across here, left us impressed enough to share it with you. Prior to the remodelling, the garden was essentially a deserted and neglected patch of land with untamed greenery and shabby paths. But thanks to the landscape architects at Reis London Ltd, The Belsize Project is now a landscaped wonder comprising of a scenic seating area, smart fireplace, and an overall neat and tidy look. So let’s take a closer look at the metamorphosis.