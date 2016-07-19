The Incredible Transformation of a Gloomy Garden

The reason why landscaping has caught on as a major home design trend, is naturally because it adds oodles of elegance and charm to a property. And the historically, culturally, and architecturally rich city of London where we are in today, is replete with beautifully landscaped gardens. So, the stunning garden makeover that we came across here, left us impressed enough to share it with you. Prior to the remodelling, the garden was essentially a deserted and neglected patch of land with untamed greenery and shabby paths. But thanks to the landscape architects at Reis London Ltd, The Belsize Project is now a landscaped wonder comprising of a scenic seating area, smart fireplace, and an overall neat and tidy look. So let’s take a closer look at the metamorphosis.
The garden previously, was just a wild and untidy piece of land without any visual appeal or even a sense of order. So the architects had to start from scratch, for the landscaping venture. They had to plan the location for the flowerbeds, the walkways, the seating zone, the fireplace, and a patio. The old rickety fence had to be completely transformed too.
Superior quality materials have been used for the new garden to create polished pathways and a dual-toned patio in shiny tiles. The entire layout looks tidy and streamlined with lush greenery and sleek architectural accents.
Rendered in the best quality solid wood, this U-shaped seating space along with the stylish canopy is perfect for enjoying outdoor pleasures. The sleek black fence offers necessary privacy as you unwind in peace here. The barbecue stands right next to the seating zone, which makes it easy to host lavish outdoor meals and garden parties.
The slim, minimalistic and extremely contemporary fireplace is a great addition to the new garden, when you think of cold nights. On such nights, this fireplace can create a warm, cosy and romantic ambiance, while letting you sit outdoors and enjoy fresh air. The dark, boxy planters on either side hold lovely trimmed bushes and matching plants for a symmetrical look and feel.
The new and carefully structured garden beds are in stark contrast to the neglected patch of green that defined the garden previously. A pristine white and long concrete planter now holds the dainty plants and verdant shrubs in all their glory, and adds to the prim appearance of the space.
A single glance at the holistic before and after images of the garden in question will show you what a humungous task the architects have achieved. The dismal and depressing piece of land is currently a dazzling and ultramodern landscaped space which flaunts the beauty of nature along with lavish wooden comforts, a cosy fireplace, and a lustrous floor.
This remodelling project proves how intelligent ideation, creative imagination and beautiful materials can take a garden from drab to fab. Feel free to incorporate these ideas for your garden too. Here’s another before and after story to inspire you further - Shabby to Chic: A Stunning Makeover Story from Switzerland.