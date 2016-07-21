Old fashioned deck to lavish outdoor space

Canadians love a gorgeous deck area, where the fresh air and sunshine can be enjoyed during our fleeting warm, summer months. There is truly nothing better than a space where you can entertain, read your book or host family meals outside.

A deck area is also an extension of your interior living space, so you want it to be stylish, modern and trendy. It shouldn't be overlooked when it comes to design!

Today we are going to look at an example of old-fashioned, under-utilized deck space and see how design professionals AD2, transformed into it into an outdoor space that is luxurious and spa-like. A day on this deck will leave you rejuvenated for the rest of the year!