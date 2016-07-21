Old fashioned deck to lavish outdoor space

Canadians love a gorgeous deck area, where the fresh air and sunshine can be enjoyed during our fleeting warm, summer months. There is truly nothing better than a space where you can entertain, read your book or host family meals outside.
A deck area is also an extension of your interior living space, so you want it to be stylish, modern and trendy. It shouldn't be overlooked when it comes to design!
Today we are going to look at an example of old-fashioned, under-utilized deck space and see how design professionals AD2, transformed into it into an outdoor space that is luxurious and spa-like. A day on this deck will leave you rejuvenated for the rest of the year!
In this design, we can see that while this area is habitable and can be utilized by the residents, it's very old-fashioned and dull. The flooring features yellow tiles that look like they are circa 1970, while the shade cloth that covers the area looks as ineffective as it does boring.
The deck furniture is also very boring, with the residents opting for the most functional rather than the most stylish.
Your outdoor space should be chic and appealing!
The designers have completely transformed this space, making the most of the space available to them.
A gorgeous, modern and warm wood has replaced the old-fashioned tiles while the outdoor area has visually expanded. Is that a swimming pool we spy in the background?
The designers have opted for neutral, earthy tones such as wood, brown and white. The colour comes into the design in the form of beautiful plants and flowers and pebbles, which have been strategically placed to visually enhance this entire space.
In this image, we can see how much potential the deck area holds and yet it is being completely wasted. The residents have a large property, with a large garden. There is so much that can be done with this space yet we can see that the majority of the deck area is empty.
The tiled flooring also jars with the natural grassy surrounds, while the garden hasn't been strategically developed or used to its full advantage.
Have a look at these stunning garden ideas for cutting edge homes.
In this image, we can see how the space has been maximized!
The designers have filled up the entire deck area with furniture, including a gorgeous outdoor living room suite and two sun loungers. There is also an umbrella so that this space can be enjoyed, even in the height of summer.
While the furniture chosen for this space is functional, it is also trendy, chic and modern. Your outdoor space shouldn't be overlooked when it comes to furniture that is going to pack a punch.
Be sure, however, to invest in durable furniture that is built for the outdoors. If you want to include some cozy and cushy sofa cushions or pillows, take them inside when you are not using this space.
We all know how hot Canadian summers can get, which is why it is a surprise that with all of the garden space available, the homeowners did not invested in a swimming pool.
If you have the space, a swimming pool can be a wonderful decor element in the garden and a selling point for your home. It's also a functional space where you can play games with your children, exercise by doing laps or cool down on a hot day.
In the previous design, however, there is just a dry garden that hasn't been maintained or cared for – a waste of space!
The designers installed a swimming pool in the large garden as well as created different levels, separating different areas throughout the exterior space.
The swimming pool is large, utilizing the space available on the property. It's the perfect size for the whole family to enjoy.
The designers have installed stone tiles around the pool, ensuring that no one slips when they get in and out. This also adds a warm, earthy and rustic look and feel to the design.
Sun loungers line the swimming pool, allowing the family to make the most of the summer months. A dash of colour is added in the form of yellow umbrellas and sun lounger cushions. Subtle, yet sophisticated!
Have a look at this ideabook on what to know before building a swimming pool.