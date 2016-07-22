Family home goes from ugly to unbelievable

Today you are going to witness an old-fashioned, run down home in the Mexican state of Sonoroa transformed into a family home that will leave you green with envy, thanks to design professionals Juan Luis Fernandez Architects.

By capitalizing on the potential that this property had to offer, the designers have created a world-class home that we at homify are pretty sure would look just as fabulous in Canada!

As John F. Kennedy once said, Change is the law of life. And those who look only to the past or present are certain to miss the future.

Let's go and witness just how powerful change can be!