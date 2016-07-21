A 900 Square Foot Home That Will Steal Your Heart

In a house, this exuberant this bedroom feels comparatively calm. That's not a bad choice, the bedroom is where you go to relax after all, and too much visual distraction could be a bother when you're trying to sleep. Yet, the space isn't devoid of character. The bed is still lightly textured, some wild art makes an appearance on the wall and in the shelving, and the lovely angled geometry is still evident in the door way and balcony. Everything is just toned down a touch, while the green space suddenly gets more attention, jumping to the forefront of your thoughts with those big windows to show it off. Overall, this space feels more elegant and plain than the rest of the home, but to the advantage of the amazing view. If you want to see more houses that are wild and unusual, you'll love the Peek-A-Boo building.