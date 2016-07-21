A 900 Square Foot Home That Will Steal Your Heart

This house was in the works since 1992 when it was originally conceptualized by George Hardy. He wanted to make a cultural hotel, and Joao Diniz Architects achieved this vision when they saw this home to its completion. The result of their collaboration is a simply wild home that uses every imaginable texture between its vibrant materials and interior decor. Let's take a trip to Serra do Cipo, Brazil, to see what it takes to make a splendid home that is full of amazing detail.
We can already see that there's nothing quite like this house. Every element is interesting, including the overall shape, the angled balcony, the stone porch that's flush with the grass, and the tiny tropical garden. You can tell by the stepping stones that visitors are supposed to approach the house from this angle, where the curved roof and angled balcony are most dramatic. Yet, perhaps the most unusual feature is the material used for the side of the house. The bright yellow is bold, and the huge texture gives the house a playful and mysterious feel. Is that a Mayan texture? A texture from the lost city of Alantis? We're not sure, but we love it!
This entry way is smashing, that gorgeous red paneling would catch anyone's eye. While plenty of the material inside is a shade of beige or brown, each has a new texture. Some are plain, like the walls, but the rich flooring, metallic stairs and stone flooring all add up to a very eclectic style. See that blue and yellow chair in the right corner? Keep your eye on that pattern – it is the only one that repeats in the house and it provides the only unifying theme: bright and bold.
The living space in this home adds even more textures to the mix. The checkerboard behind the counter is a traditional kitchen pattern, and the mottled counter-top is too, but who would have considered mixing them? The best part is, with all of the gorgeous textures in this house nothing stands out too much, and nothing clashes. The interior decorator can go wild with unique dining settings, stool tops, flower arrangements, and anything else that catches their fancy. We love a bold interior designer here at homify, they'll help you add colour to any area of your home. If you're doing the decorating instead and you want more inspiration from kitchens with character you might want to take a peek at some of our best rustic kitchens.
This shot of the sitting room underneath the stairs reveals the brilliance behind having plain walls in such an exuberant house. The owners are free to put up collections of wild art, in a non-linear pattern that feels right at home in the unconventional surroundings. If you're looking for some unique artwork for your own house you'll love what we have to offer. This sitting room's chairs, like the rest of the furniture in the house, have that yellow and blue pattern to provide just a touch of familiarity. But when you look up the stairs your expectations are blown away again by the triangular window that complements the stairs perfectly.
In a house, this exuberant this bedroom feels comparatively calm. That's not a bad choice, the bedroom is where you go to relax after all, and too much visual distraction could be a bother when you're trying to sleep. Yet, the space isn't devoid of character. The bed is still lightly textured, some wild art makes an appearance on the wall and in the shelving, and the lovely angled geometry is still evident in the door way and balcony. Everything is just toned down a touch, while the green space suddenly gets more attention, jumping to the forefront of your thoughts with those big windows to show it off. Overall, this space feels more elegant and plain than the rest of the home, but to the advantage of the amazing view. If you want to see more houses that are wild and unusual, you'll love the Peek-A-Boo building.