7 Creative Designs to Give your Garden More Privacy

These designers were working with a very narrow garden space, so what did they do? They drew attention to the height of the garden with a random assortment of hanging planters. Another benefit of these hanging planters is the privacy that they provide – in an urban garden space like this one, the greenery above gives a sense of seclusion and space without completely closing off the outside world.

