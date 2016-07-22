From dusty attic to modern lounge

This entryway is simply stunning now. The hardwood floor is bright and modern, clearly installed by a professional. The bright white walls are the right choice for the space, too, making the attic seem larger. To keep things from being too plain the designers have added colour accents in eggshell blue and calm grey. We particularly like the thin white dividing lines between the stripes on the door. It looks expertly done, and brings a great deal of finesse to the space. There's also a very unusual choice in this new attic: the dark brown trim. Instead of covering up those dark brown ceiling supports the designers used the trim to make the support seem like a stylistic choice. This move saves time and makes the apartment look chic.