An Apartment goes from Messy to Magical

The television is mounted on a sleek cabinet which is accompanied by a practical and compact storage unit on the side. The hue of these furniture contrasts the predominant whiteness of the room nicely, besides proving their utility value by holding books, toys, videos and more.

The simple but intelligent makeover of this South Korean apartment shows that you don’t need to break the bank to transform a space. A change of wall paint, removal of clutter, addition of modern and sensible storage solutions and contemporary touches of aesthetics can liven up a drab and gloomy place within seconds. Here is another story that you might find inspiring - Shabby to Chic: A Stunning Makeover Story from Switzerland.