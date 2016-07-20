A Contemporary Home Showcasing Rustic Roots

The inbuilt closet on the right of the large mirror is a contemporary and minimalistic touch for the bedroom. Equipped with simple and smooth sliding doors, it hides clothes, shoes, accessories and other odds and ends from plain view. The slim shelf beside it offers you scope to show off decorative knickknacks or family photos.

The approach adopted by Nash Baker Architects for converting The Cow Shed into a modern home while retaining its legacy, has worked like a charm! Rustic features like the open plan loft style, the lime-washed roof beams and the concrete floor work in perfect harmony with the modern hand-picked furniture and white colour scheme. We admire the plentiful use of glass that make the house so bright and airy, and well in tune with the rural ambiance. The play between the old style and the new is in perfect tandem too. Check out another home tour, for more ideas - A Stylish Family Home Celebrates Modern Luxury.