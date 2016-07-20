The glorious beauty of an urban chalet

The patio that leads you into the backyard is a shaded but open and airy space with a picnic table where you can relax during any time of the day! The glass doors enclosing the seating can be opened all the way to let in fresh air and sunlight when the weather is pleasant.

Openness, love for outdoor pleasures, and innovative use of glass and wood define the specialty of this subtly opulent villa. The verdant backyard is naturally an added advantage. Take another tour for more ideas - A Sprawling Family Home with Oodles of Elegance.