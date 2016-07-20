The glorious beauty of an urban chalet

This home in Leidschendam, Netherlands really made our hearts soar with the forgotten delights of childhood fairytales, and made our imagination take flight. The Netherlands is a stunning European country famous for its windmills, canals, gabled houses, gorgeous tulips and picturesque landscape. And in the middle of all this, the villa in Vooburg is steeped in a glorious concoction of lavish materials that makes it look straight out a high end design magazine, even as it retains its homely bearings. The creative use of wood and glass, and the generous love for outdoors that the owners nurture, are hard to miss. So come explore this abode designed by the architects at Architektenburo J.J. Van Vliet BV closely, to learn more!
The very first glance of the home creates a look of longing where you will want to go right back to all those simple pleasures found in grandma’s tales and the whiff of home cooked meals. This stately yet inviting residence promises to give you the comfort of cozy quarters with the white walls lined by glass windows, which let you admire the well manicured outdoors. The cottage-like slant of the roof and the chimney peeping from behind conjures up a charming old world appeal.
The garden side of the home shows off the various corners of the property and the grounds that enjoy the bounty of nature with emerald green lawns and large trees. A patio leads you outside and the home sits winking in the sunlight, as you soak in the sight of its lovely structure from this angle.
The log cabin-like look makes an entry into this corner of the home, as you find pale wooden stairs winding to the top in asymmetrical squares. This produces a distinct and defining three dimensional effect with windows bringing natural light to each landing.
If you are someone who loves family time in the evenings and gregarious parties with near and dear ones at home, then this space will most definitely inspire you. The large windows combine glass with solid wooden frames for a dainty yet robust look. Just below the bank of windows, a bench with open shelves offer plenty of seating for large groups. The plush grey sectional is a comfortable and versatile piece that can match any decor theme that the home owners decide to go for, even as it promises to seat all your guests comfortably!
Large glass partitions such as here create private spaces even as they are perfect for the open layout that the home appears to adhere to. This bedroom on the mezzanine floor is cocooned in a glass wall and offers a view of the proceedings downstairs.
The patio that leads you into the backyard is a shaded but open and airy space with a picnic table where you can relax during any time of the day! The glass doors enclosing the seating can be opened all the way to let in fresh air and sunlight when the weather is pleasant.
Openness, love for outdoor pleasures, and innovative use of glass and wood define the specialty of this subtly opulent villa. The verdant backyard is naturally an added advantage.