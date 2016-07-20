5 Brilliant Black and White Kitchens

You probably already know how designers have a soft spot for black and white combinations when it comes to home decor. What’s more, the monochrome colour scheme of black and white is the rage these days, especially for kitchens. It is not a mindless trend, but one that exudes style and glamour. Whether you want to go with an old-school look or something more minimalistic, the black and white medley in the kitchen will help you make your vision come true. This combination makes you focus on the design itself, without the interference of distracting colours and shapes which can ruin the decor and take attention away from the finer details.
These brilliant kitchen designs will kick start your black and white adventure.
A kitchen island is usually a great addition to the cooking space. However, a clean white circular one interspersed with black can be a unique addition to your kitchen. Note how the island here has become the centre of the kitchen by making a fashion statement in monochrome. The rich and dark wooden finishing which almost looks black, serves to highlight the white parts of the island. This beauty was rendered by the kitchen planners at Designer Kitchen by Morgan in London.
While using black and white in the kitchen, it is important to maintain a balance between the two shades. No one shade should be too overpowering, because that will upset the dynamics of the design. You don’t have to pick jet black necessarily, go instead with a charcoal shade or onyx in lieu of black. In this kitchen, the balance struck between the two colours is perfect. The cabinet doors are dark with steel handles. Balancing that is the wall mounted white cabinet and stylish glossy tiled floor. What we also love is how the use of blackish grey in no way minimizes the brightness of the space.
A minimalist kitchen is perfect for those who find cooking a relaxing activity. Minimalism places emphasis on neatness and getting rid of clutter. This kitchen does just that, with minimal décor and furniture. The white walls, marble countertop, and wall cabinets balance the charcoal storage units below the counter. Even the two overhead lamps make a statement of their own.
Oakdalecomplete renovation
To make your open plan kitchen look larger than life, go for dark, polished oak wood for the furnishings. The wooden cabinets are perfect for a kitchen that is extra large and stylish. Stainless steel appliances, a white countertop, and the white flooring ensure that each element in the kitchen is highlighted. The kitchen island commands attention on its own as well, with its solid monochrome finish.
On occasions that you don’t want black, go with all white! Forget about stains and spills, and make the kitchen a fun place to cook in. Take a look at this beautifully designed kitchen. The cabinets are extremely glossy with unusual backlights to make them more exciting. This way, you get to clean up smooth surfaces faster too. The black appliances stand out amongst the pristine white furnishings. Fun place mats and even funkier bar chairs add to the exciting vibe of this kitchen.
Can’t wait to get started with imparting monochrome magic to your kitchen? Pick the style that you loved here the most, or consult an interior designer or kitchen planner for detailed advice. Check out another story for more inspiration - Revamp your kitchen on a shoestring.