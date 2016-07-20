5 Brilliant Black and White Kitchens

You probably already know how designers have a soft spot for black and white combinations when it comes to home decor. What’s more, the monochrome colour scheme of black and white is the rage these days, especially for kitchens. It is not a mindless trend, but one that exudes style and glamour. Whether you want to go with an old-school look or something more minimalistic, the black and white medley in the kitchen will help you make your vision come true. This combination makes you focus on the design itself, without the interference of distracting colours and shapes which can ruin the decor and take attention away from the finer details.

These brilliant kitchen designs will kick start your black and white adventure.