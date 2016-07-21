A home for $20,000!

This Australian company called The Upcyclist, established in 2014, is not just serious about eco-friendly construction – they're serious about style as well. The simple and practical layout of this tiny home, filled with rustic patterns and eye-catching details, embodies the true essence of the tiny house movement.
Do not be fooled by the size of this tiny trailer-sized home – it may be small, but not without its luxuries. Warm wooden tones give off a feeling of home, while a patchwork assortment of recycled corrugated materials allow just enough light to pass through, illuminating the inside of the home with natural light. Two simple potted plants provide a sense of belonging, while the temporary steps and the house-on-wheels design provide the ultimate luxury: freedom to pick up and go whenever you please.
Many architects are now focused on incorporated recycled materials into their designs, and this team has done wonderfully (There are also other ideabooks on homify, like this one, that show how architects render the designs for small homes).There's just enough mismatch to create an easy-going, laissez-faire vibe, and just enough coordination to tie the whole piece together. This home is inviting by design: very large clear windows and a see-through front door not only invite a passerby to stop in for a chat, but they also offer an invitation to anyone already inside to enjoy the surroundings or step out for some sunlight. It cost just $20,000 to built.
Practical is beautiful, and this design is proof. Bright, rustic strips lengthen the look of the multifunctional bedroom, which can be folded up against the wall when not in use. With pillows placed strategically along the opposite wall, a guest is invited to take advantage of the full space, using the bed as a living room couch. Wall decorations are minimal – the knots in the wood are allowed to shine though in their unique natural beauty.
You'll notice that there's no ceiling light – just the hanging lamp in the left corner. With the placement of clear windows, a transparent front door, and translucent materials on three of the four sides of this home, this space doesn't need much in the way of artificial light. That's all the better for showcasing the slightly mismatched yet similar-toned wood of the interior (you can observe that some plank flooring has been repurposed as a wall where the back wall meets the ceiling).
An additional detail worth noting: the fold-down cabinet on the left side of the room. This provides the option to use the flat counter space, while allowing the viewer to see clear through to the back of the house, maintaining a sense of openness in the interior.
Flip it down when you need it, flip it up when you don't. A tiny house must be able to transform to suit the needs of its dwellers, and this flip down storage area serves that purpose perfectly. Located in an unobtrusive spot in the corner of the room, these flip-down shelves are convenient, and turn every-day storage space into an convenient, appealing collection of colorful items.
Another convenient aspect of this home: the inset cupboard visible in the lower right corner of the photo. Having an inset cabinet like this allows the resident to take full advantage of their small space, establishing a sense of flow that's uninterrupted by having to step around a cupboard all of the time.
Here, the pillows have been moved, transforming the couch-like space shown above into a comfy sleeping space. A simple hanging lamp serves as a reading light, and a recycled cabinet doubles as a bedside table. This homeowner will be able to rest easy under repurposed plywood in their convenient and eco-friendly home.