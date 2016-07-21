A home for $20,000!

Practical is beautiful, and this design is proof. Bright, rustic strips lengthen the look of the multifunctional bedroom, which can be folded up against the wall when not in use. With pillows placed strategically along the opposite wall, a guest is invited to take advantage of the full space, using the bed as a living room couch. Wall decorations are minimal – the knots in the wood are allowed to shine though in their unique natural beauty.

You'll notice that there's no ceiling light – just the hanging lamp in the left corner. With the placement of clear windows, a transparent front door, and translucent materials on three of the four sides of this home, this space doesn't need much in the way of artificial light. That's all the better for showcasing the slightly mismatched yet similar-toned wood of the interior (you can observe that some plank flooring has been repurposed as a wall where the back wall meets the ceiling).

An additional detail worth noting: the fold-down cabinet on the left side of the room. This provides the option to use the flat counter space, while allowing the viewer to see clear through to the back of the house, maintaining a sense of openness in the interior.