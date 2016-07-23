From gloomy house to gleaming home

Tokyo, the capital of Japan, is a thriving city and home to some of the most interesting, innovative and inspiring architecture. However, there are many old homes throughout that are crying out for a makeover.
With architects like Seets , an old run down home can be renovated and transformed into a place that's beautiful, sleek and chic.
This is exactly what we are going to witness today. This old, dilapidated home has completely changed, like a caterpillar transforming into a butterfly.
Let's take a look!
The first glimpse that we get of this home is of the bathroom cum laundry area. This space is grimy and depressing and very far from a clean, hygienic and sparkling bathroom space.
The washing machine is shoved into this space along with a very ugly-looking drying contraption. The walls are a grimy white color, matching the grubby basin and weathered window.
This room is very dark and dingy. It doesn't even seem like you should brush your teeth in this space.
This space is completely transformed, while keeping its original function. The room is repainted a crisp white color, while the floors are replaced with a light wood, adding a touch of warmth to this space. A wall with a sliding door has been built between the bathroom and the laundry area, organizing this space very neatly.
The washing machine has been replaced with a modern, white version that enhances this space rather than detracting from the decor. A little shelf has been placed above it, which offers a neat little storage spot for washing powder and folded clothes. Have a look at these tips: wait, before you buy that washing machine.
The bathroom is far more appealing, with the modern sink and sleek cabinets that allow all personal items to be stored neatly out of sight.
Do you see how much natural light is in this space? Very minimalist and chic!
If we head into the dining room, we can see how dated the space is, with its very dark furniture and dark floors. There is also a complete lack of personality. There is no charm, warmth or appeal in this living space. Yet a dining room is meant to be packed with light and soul.
The white walls and rug do not enhance the dark furniture and finishes at all.
Do you have a dining room that isn't as inviting or warm as you'd like? Have a look at these dining room revamps to see how you can improve your dining room!
Can you believe this transformation?
The dining room now flows into the kitchen, creating a much more interactive and social space. The dark furniture has been replaced with white furniture and bright blue chairs, which work in harmony with the white walls and white, minimalist kitchen.
Do you see what a big role lighting plays in this home? The dining room lighting not only contributes to the decor of this space, thanks to its trendy style, but it also enhances this room both functionally and aesthetically.
There is also an abundance of natural light, which filters into this space. This opens up the room and makes it seem that much more spacious.
In this image, we can see how the kitchen and dining room occupy one big room, opening up the entire house. However, a little kitchen island subtly keeps them separated – a great design trick. If you don't want a kitchen island, you can also use different styles of flooring to subtly separate these two spaces. For example, you can go for tiles in the kitchen area and wooden floors in the dining room.
The dominant colour in the kitchen is white, creating a very subtle, trendy and clean looking space. There is not cutlery, crockery or glassware lying around the counter tops either – thanks to the smart storage solutions in the form of the kitchen cabinets and shelves. This is a great design trick, especially if you have a small house. You don't want any clutter or chaos on the surfaces.
On the far wall, we can see a glass cupboard, which allows those items that you don't on display to still be stored away neatly.
In this image, we can see how little details were added to ensure that this home features personality and charm..
Above the door frame, which is finished in a soft wood bringing a bit of warmth into this space, we see a little shelf packed with little personal items like a plant, a fan and some other decor. Remember that your home is an extension of who you are and more than just four walls. You want it to to feel like a special sanctuary for you and your family. By including decor items that speak to who you are as well as picture frames and your favourite artwork, you can create a beautiful and charming home.
Do you see how new and old also contrasts here? It brings the charm of the old building together with the fresh and modern look and feel.