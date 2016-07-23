From gloomy house to gleaming home

Tokyo, the capital of Japan, is a thriving city and home to some of the most interesting, innovative and inspiring architecture. However, there are many old homes throughout that are crying out for a makeover.

With architects like Seets , an old run down home can be renovated and transformed into a place that's beautiful, sleek and chic.

This is exactly what we are going to witness today. This old, dilapidated home has completely changed, like a caterpillar transforming into a butterfly.

Let's take a look!