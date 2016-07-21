An Old Home Turns Trendy

The city of Varese in Italy is a picturesque province teeming with verdant natural beauty and quaint old world architectures. So naturally, quite a few homes here still feature old fashioned designs, dated decorative accents and furnishing which might have been in vogue a long time back. But the modern urban home buyer usually desires something more trendy, smart and simple yet fashionable.
So when the home stagers at Boite Maison were approached for the makeover of Appartamento in Vendita a Lesa, they knew what they had to do. This abode was originally filled with drab and ancient furnishing, passé adornments, and colours and textures which promised zero modernism. But now, the revamped home is a contemporary delight of the highest order with bright peppy hues, sleek furnishing, and progressive touches. Read on to learn more.
The living area of the home looked painfully stuffed with different jarring elements jostling for space. The heavy wooden furnishing added to the gloomy feel of the space, while the old-fashioned couch looked shabby. The walls and mantelpiece were cluttered with dated decorative accents which were crying out for change.
Wow! The earlier congested room has been transformed into a beautiful blend of retro and modern. We love the choice of the stagers here; the blue armchair and white dining table look so contemporary and classy. Who would have thought that this living room had so much space? The simple white couch with vibrant cushions adds a zing to this room, along with the artworks on the wall and the mirror over the fireplace. The old flooring has been retained and is duly balanced by the simple but comfy rug in beige. The quirky pendant lamps hanging from the ceiling encase this space with a charming glow in the evenings.
This bedroom looked more like a room right out of a scary movie. How can one sleep peacefully with a dark red fierce wall decor hanging above his or her head? The bed was hardly comforting and the wall hooks holding up the clothes were just functional. The lack of sufficient lighting also enhanced the uninviting aura of this room.
The bedroom is now as spicy and enticing as you would want it to be. The stylish accessories and the yellow-white theme have done wonders here. What catches our eye the most is how the room’s spaciousness has now brought the gorgeous ceiling into focus. White walls contribute to the expansive look, while the mustard touches cater to the cheery mood. Thankfully, the stagers have done away with the awful wall decor, and sheer window drapes now lend the space a magical feel.
Quirky but pretty patterned tiles have taken this simple and compact bathroom to a whole new level of designer ecstasy. These tiles hug the sleek white tub nicely, and infuse the space with rejuvenating optimism. Bath time is fun time now!
The tiny kitchen is a smartly planned nook now, with sleek white cabinets and modern appliances. The earthy look and feel of the kitchen is due to the elegant tiles, while bright focused lights liven up the space.
As change is the only constant, this makeover project shows that the old must go so that the new can breathe freely. By removing old and shabby design and decor elements from this home, the stagers successfully managed to usher in the beauty of contemporary stylishness easily. Here’s another before and after story to inspire you further - Shabby to Chic: A Stunning Makeover Story from Switzerland.