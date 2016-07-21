An Old Home Turns Trendy

The city of Varese in Italy is a picturesque province teeming with verdant natural beauty and quaint old world architectures. So naturally, quite a few homes here still feature old fashioned designs, dated decorative accents and furnishing which might have been in vogue a long time back. But the modern urban home buyer usually desires something more trendy, smart and simple yet fashionable.

So when the home stagers at Boite Maison were approached for the makeover of Appartamento in Vendita a Lesa, they knew what they had to do. This abode was originally filled with drab and ancient furnishing, passé adornments, and colours and textures which promised zero modernism. But now, the revamped home is a contemporary delight of the highest order with bright peppy hues, sleek furnishing, and progressive touches. Read on to learn more.