9 Gorgeous Garden Gazebos

With some of the most beautiful gardens in the world right here in Canada, a gazebo structure can go a very long way.

A gazebo can not only enhance the design of your garden, but be a very useful and functional element. Gazebos provide shade in the hot sun or shelter in the rain, allowing you to make the most of your outdoor space no matter what the weather.

There are so many styles available too, which means you can choose one that fits into the design and decor of the rest of your home.

Today at homify, we are going to look at 9 gorgeous gazebos so you can find the perfect one for your own home.