9 Gorgeous Garden Gazebos

With some of the most beautiful gardens in the world right here in Canada, a gazebo structure can go a very long way.
A gazebo can not only enhance the design of your garden, but be a very useful and functional element. Gazebos provide shade in the hot sun or shelter in the rain, allowing you to make the most of your outdoor space no matter what the weather.
There are so many styles available too, which means you can choose one that fits into the design and decor of the rest of your home.
Today at homify, we are going to look at 9 gorgeous gazebos so you can find the perfect one for your own home.
Canadians like a bit of a twist when it comes to garden design, which is why an oriental-style gazebo can be so appealing. Not only does it add a beautiful and charming theme to this space, but it works in perfect harmony with the plants and flowers in the garden.
Wood can be quite plain and simple, even if it does add a warm and inviting look and feel to this space. By adding a bit of an oriental theme, you add that extra something to the structure!
A gazebo can be used for so many functions in your garden. You can place sun loungers underneath it to relax and read your book or you can put a full-on dining set out here for a meal in the fresh air.
But why stop there?
A gazebo can be used as an outdoor kitchen, allowing you to barbeque or cook up a storm come sun or rain. Not only does this create a wonderful social outdoor space but you can also keep an eye on the kids while they play in the garden. There will also be less cleaning up to do inside your home.
Have a look at these 7 clever and cool ideas for your outdoor kitchen for more inspiration.
A tranquil spot right in the center of nature, your gazebo should ooze luxury and sophistication. By placing curtains or drapes inside, you are able to control the amount of sunlight that filters into this space as well as enjoy a more privacy.
In this design by professionals Conely, we can see how the cream drapes work in perfect harmony with the darker wood of the structure, creating a very dramatic and lavish, romantic effect.
Especially if your home is more colonial or minimalist, a white gazebo can be the best bet. Not only does white go with any garden design, but it looks very refreshing, appealing, bright and light.
If you'd like to let more light in, you can also go for more of a pergola structure than a gazebo. Have a look at this beautiful pergolas for inspiration!
Expand your living space by building a gazebo over your terrace or deck area. You can create an outdoor dining room or living room in this space, which is perfectly sheltered from the weather. Not only will this make your home instantly feel bigger, but give you a whole new space where you can relax or entertain.
During Canadian summers, a bit of fresh air and a good book make for the perfect activity and a great gazebo area is just where you'll want to laze.
You don't have to have a large garden or go for a very big gazebo if space is an issue. In this design, we can see how a simple design can be so effective.
All you need is enough space for a few outdoor chairs or even a little table so that you can enjoy a cup of tea among the birds and the flowers. Also opt for durable outdoor furniture that will last many years outside so you don't have to keep replacing!
The roof of your gazebo is an important factor to consider, especially if you are looking at utilizing this space throughout the year. Opt for a durable and hardy material such as bricks, tiles or concrete, which will keep all of the furniture and decor items underneath dry and protected.
It's also nice to go for warm colours such as terracotta or peach, which will soften the hardiness of these materials.
Just because this is an outdoor space doesn't mean you can't add some accessories and decoration. Infuse some personality and soul into this space, to make it even more relaxing and enjoyable.
Opt for big, gorgeous pots, vases of flowers, candles, lanterns and even some artwork if you so wish. It will make this space that much more cozy!
Because the gazebo is outside, a rustic design can be very dramatic and enchanting. Opt for chunky timber, stone floors and wooden furniture for a very simple yet stylish look and feel.
If you go for wood, ensure that it is adequately sealed and varnished so that it doesn't get damaged by the moisture in the air or the rain. You also don't want any bugs making a home in the wood!