5 home renovations to copy

A renovation is never easy. There are so many possibilities, so you need a simple and clear plan and often the help of architects and designers. There are three key questions you need to ask yourself before you begin:

1. What do I really need?

Is there a baby on the way? Do I want a larger living room? Do I need another bathroom?

2. Do I have enough space?

It can be difficult to create more space, especially in an apartment. Often space in other rooms needs to be sacrificed.

3. What is my budget?

Once you have these three questions sorted out you can start envisioning your final design. In this ideabook we'll show you five successful renovation projects that will inspire you. Let's get started!