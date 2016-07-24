5 home renovations to copy

A renovation is never easy. There are so many possibilities, so you need a simple and clear plan and often the help of architects and designers. There are three key questions you need to ask yourself before you begin:
1. What do I really need?
Is there a baby on the way? Do I want a larger living room? Do I need another bathroom?
2. Do I have enough space?
It can be difficult to create more space, especially in an apartment. Often space in other rooms needs to be sacrificed.
3. What is my budget?
Once you have these three questions sorted out you can start envisioning your final design. In this ideabook we'll show you five successful renovation projects that will inspire you. Let's get started!
This project required complete demolition of the interior walls, which allowed the designers freedom to redesign every aspect of the home. Here is the entrance of the home, with the kitchen in the background and the living room in the foreground. The new plan for this home begins by using the curves, shapes, and movement of the exterior walls. If you choose to go this route for your renovation you will be able to completely rethink the space. In this next image we see the new walls, and then the final design.
In the end this living area is very bright, with the clean floor, white walls, and LED lightning. That was the primary goal of the designers, to add a spacious and bright atmosphere and they've succeeded.
This lesson in remodeling is all about space. The designers in this project were limited by the small dimensions of the apartment – 66 square metres, which is 710 square feet. The drawings below show how the floor plan was laid out before the reno, with a kitchen, a living room, and a balcony overlooking the city, each separated by a wall. Then there was a corridor with double doors that allowed access to the bedroom and bathroom.
The new plan focuses on creating two separate bathroom spaces, one with a bathtub and the other with a 90 by 90 cm shower. In the central area of the home, designers also managed to add a pantry. Meanwhile, the living room and kitchen were combined into a single open space that also allowed room for a dining and entertainment area.
This was a renovation project where the original home was literally falling apart. The new huge living room has French doors that lead to a new garden space that really adds vibrant character to the home. There is plenty of natural light now, and the whole house is bright and comfortable. The high ceilings and hardwood flooring are important elements that make this home feel modern and comfortable at the same time.
This fourth project has some very dramatic before and after pictures. What used to be a narrow and drab corridor became large and elegant. Along the hallway is a custom-built closet built right into the wall. These new shelves are discreet and simple, it's a lovely way to add storage while keeping the space neat.
This elegant and clean storage space extends into the kitchen too. This white design looks impeccable, especially combined with the rich wood floor. Opening a small window in the far wall has provided some natural light to complete this wonderful renovation.
This last project deals with a decrepit house that was only 60 square metres (645 square feet). This home was used as an Airbnb, rental accommodation, in Turin, Italy. After the renovation the space has everything tourists could desire, and is split into three convenient spaces. The interesting historic character of the house has been kept as well.
To understand this project we need to look at the plans. The plans show the three areas in a horizontal distribution. Two thirds of the space is now used as a communal living room, and the remaining third is bedrooms and a bathroom.
