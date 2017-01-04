This waterfront home draws inspiration from the farm

A villa is a beautiful structure to live in, but a villa on the water is that much better. Professionals Dersken|Windt Architects realized this!

The owner wanted a house that would not have any dark interiors, but rather be flooded with natural light.They considered a home on the water as an option and then they made it happen!

This has become a very special villa with an interactive first floor, with no restrictive walls. The model of an old farmhouse was used, creating a very special atmosphere packed with charm. The interiors are even more special, as we will find out.

The home is also environmentally friendly with triple glazing, special aluminum frames and solid insulation.

The house is heated with a wooden stove and central heating. The warmth of the wood stove gives the entire interior a lot of ambiance and atmosphere.

Let's take a look at this gorgeous house and get inspired!