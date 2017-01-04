This waterfront home draws inspiration from the farm

A villa is a beautiful structure to live in, but a villa on the water is that much better. Professionals Dersken|Windt Architects realized this!
The owner wanted a house that would not have any dark interiors, but rather be flooded with natural light.They considered a home on the water as an option and then they made it happen!
This has become a very special villa with an interactive first floor, with no restrictive walls. The model of an old farmhouse was used, creating a very special atmosphere packed with charm. The interiors are even more special, as we will find out.
The home is also environmentally friendly with triple glazing, special aluminum frames and solid insulation.
The house is heated with a wooden stove and central heating. The warmth of the wood stove gives the entire interior a lot of ambiance and atmosphere.
Let's take a look at this gorgeous house and get inspired!
The house stands out with its very natural look and feel. It is a villa with beautiful corners and slopes, which are found both inside and outside. The Western red cedar roof with modern tiles made of wood creates this very natural look and feel, as well as how the home blends into the natural surrounds.
Don't you think this home looks very cozy, homely and inviting?
In the distance we can see the villa. It is centered in the middle of the picture – the brown dot on the horizon. We can see how beautiful the surrounds are with the water and the trees.
The architects have worked very hard to make the most of the surrounds available to the home as well as choose a spot that gets lots of natural light.
The architects also kept three key concepts in mind: sustainability, natural light and natural materials.
Complementing the vibrant red exterior, we find a very cool colour palette inside, which creates a more subdued atmosphere. These are the perfect colors to create a relaxing environment. White walls also create a very gorgeous, chic and stylish interior.
Surrealist artwork is present in the villa, almost creating a modern museum atmosphere. It works perfectly with the white cube look and feel.
The painting was done by the owner, adding a personal touch to the interior.
The attic loft is also very stylish and an example of how vertical space can be utilized. Have a look at these tips on how to design the perfect attic flat.
Besides gorgeous interior decor, natural light also plays a very important role in the comfort and design of this home. Can you see how it opens up the entire interior?
The large windows allow natural light to flood in, creating a very light interior. This is very warm and attractive.
In the center of the room, we can see the large dining room table, which is of course the ideal place for the family go get together. The colours of the chairs fit in beautifully with the cool white walls and the warm colours of the floor.
If you like this interior design and this style of dining room, you'll love looking at these dining room revamps.
The end result is a modern villa on the water with a warm and inviting appearance as well as a very bright interior. This gives the owner a very contemporary lifestyle.
A villa is the ideal place to live, but a waterfront villa has that little bit of something extra. If you like water sports or boating, this is an ideal home! There are so many options available to you if lived in a location like this!