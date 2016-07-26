A House with English Flair

Friso Woudstra Architects have been in business since 1976. Their long-held philosophy on architecture and engineering is clear:
Only the architect can unite function, form, style and structure in new spaces, while reflecting a message that they want to convey. This theory is echoed in the practical designer's mantra:
this house is an extension of the identity of the residents. This is exactly what Frisco Woudstra Architects have achieved with this special villa in Diepenveen, village in the eastern Netherlands. The excellent design has the house harmonize with its pastoral surroundings. Let's take a tour of this amazing home.
This elegant villa is reminiscent of the English country houses of yesteryear. Especially that gorgeous chimney and the thatch roof with the lush, pointed shape. This home feel so friendly and hospitable, like a fairy-tale haven. The surrounding grass, shrubs and trees make the house seem like its in an English forest, maybe even an enchanted one!
Here we see the imposing façade, which seems to reference the traditional farm building styles of yesteryear. Instead of a lawn, we find a sweep of beautifully laid cobblestones, which only enhances the dignity of the house. Upon arrival, how could you say no to taking a peek inside this house?
Once we enter the interior of this home we find a lovely mix between traditional and modern design. The parquet floor looks stunning and traditional while the sofas have a typical contemporary design and colour. Note the different pink accents that provide a sweet touch via various accessories and decorations. The ceiling-to-floor windows have the traditional look, but are shadowed by some modern curtains. If you want more inspiration, more beautiful living room ideas can be found here.
The thatched roof villa gives a traditional look and so the villa fits perfectly into the surrounding countryside. Still, there are some shining modern elements to the house, including the dormer window which provides natural light. We feel simply feel more energized in an interior that provides a lot of natural light. Another interesting element of this roof is the incredible insulating properties of the thatched roof, which makes it a very sustainable material option.
Adjacent to the house is the terrace where you could hold some elegant parties. That large lawn is not only pleasant to look at, it also serves as a playground for children. In order to get a clear sense of division between lawn and patio, some thick shrubs were planted to serve as the visual barrier. Overall, the mixture between traditional and modern elements makes this house stand-out. It reflects the sophisticated and open style of the architects and likely also the owners. If you're looking for your own unique mix of two different styles you'll want to check out these other hybrids: a house that is both contemporary and rustic, and another that is romantic and modern.