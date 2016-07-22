A House of Simplicity and Splendour

Monochromatic warm earthy browns jazzed up by funky green lights hidden in recesses – we love it! Note the clean lines of the fittings, the elegance of the long mirror and the trendy look of the bathtub. This is a gorgeous bathroom – simple, spacious and fascinatingly stylish!

The architects have showcased a number of brilliant concepts in this property, such as eclectic features, open-plan design, strategic use of stone for maximum visual impact and a natural earthy look enhanced by soft lighting. All these aspects function in beautiful cohesion to make this home a work of art. Check out another tour for more inspiration - A Contemporary Home Showcasing Rustic Roots.