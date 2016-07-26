The Ethereal Family Home

Ethereal is defined as:
Extremely delicate and light in a way that seems not to be of this world.
When it comes to creating a modern home that is comfortable but still stylish and sophisticated, it can be difficult to know where to start. You want homeliness and coziness as well as elegance and class. Where do you find the balance?
Today, we have the perfect example in the form of this incredible home, designed by architect professionals Ads Meulders. We will go through each room step by step and work out how we can achieve the same design for our own homes.
Let's take a look!
If you want to create a sophisticated and modern home, opt for a neutral facade. White plaster with wooden features is always a great bet as it is subtle and sleek.
Yet you can also have a little bit of fun when it comes to the exterior, especially because it's the first impression that people will get of your home. Opt for clean geometric lines or play with space, creating different volumes and dimensions.
Another great tip is to add a splash of colour. For example, you can paint your front door a bright red, blue or green. You can also choose to add color to the window frames or window shutters.
The garden plays a very big role when it comes to the exterior look and feel of your home so if you want to create an ethereal design, you'll need to invest in the garden. Whether you have green fingers or you want to hire a professional, this is not a space to be overlooked.
A manicured lawn is the first step in a gorgeous home. It's also a good idea to invest in some beautiful plants and flowers. Keep them trimmed and neat and the entire facade of your home will be enhanced. The green also works in perfect harmony with the white and wood of the facade.
A modern home needs to work with the exterior space. Opt for glass doors and windows, which provide a seamless transition between the interior and exterior spaces. Not only will this provide your home with natural light, but it will expand the living space of your home, providing more interactive spaces for relaxing or entertaining.
A shaded or sheltered terrace is the best option as it allows you to utilize this space no matter what time of the year it is. You can be shaded from the sun and protected from the rain.
Invest in some smart outdoor furniture, which will be comfortable as well as durable.
The grey tiled floors, beige furniture and white walls in this home create a very homely and elegant space – a great tip for any home!
Soft colours are earthy, warm and inviting, yet you can always mix it up with a bright cushion here or there.
Tiled floors are a wonderful material for the living space too. They are chic and stylish, yet they are also durable. The tiles are also easy to clean and there are so many options available!
A minimalist and ethereal home isn't complete without natural light. Natural light opens a home up, making it that much more spacious and light.
Natural light also warms up a home without needing artificial heating as well as lights it up without needing artificial lighting.
A great way to achieve natural light is to install skylights in the ceiling, large windows and glass doors throughout the home.
The final tip that we have for a modern and sophisticated home is to include stylish touches here and there. Don't you love the glass vases with pebbles that enhance the corner of this space?
We can also see how the glass cubed window works with the dark floors in the space. Dark colours should only be introduced into a home if there is lots of natural light too. You don't want a space to end up looking like a cave.
Add some personality to your home in the form of family photographs, your favorite artwork or decor items that speak to who you are. Don't overwhelm the space, but ensure that you shine through here and there!