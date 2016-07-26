The Ethereal Family Home

Ethereal is defined as: Extremely delicate and light in a way that seems not to be of this world.

When it comes to creating a modern home that is comfortable but still stylish and sophisticated, it can be difficult to know where to start. You want homeliness and coziness as well as elegance and class. Where do you find the balance?

Today, we have the perfect example in the form of this incredible home, designed by architect professionals Ads Meulders. We will go through each room step by step and work out how we can achieve the same design for our own homes.

Let's take a look!