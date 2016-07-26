A home goes from grostesque to gorgeous

At homify, we love renovation projects where the final results leave you awestruck!
Architects Auraprojekt turned this horrific home, into a modern and stylish space that anyone would be thrilled to live in.
We will go through each room step by step and see how the designers ensured that this home went for grotesque to gorgeous.
You will be amazed by the results!
The bathroom in this home is old-fashioned and horrid, with buckets, old soapy water and cleaning products lying all over it. The wooden floors are not suitable to a bathroom design either, especially because of how much water spills in this area of the home.
The pipes are exposed on the wall and the colour of the walls is very outdated.
A bathroom is meant to be peaceful and relaxing, but this space just causes stress!
The brand new bathroom is worlds away from the previous design.
Every element has been completely revamped, creating a chic and minimalist space, where white is the dominant colour. White is a great option for a bathroom because of how clean and hygienic it looks. The designers have added some caramel-colored tiles to the space, however, which adds a bit of warmth and coziness to it.
The features in the bathroom have been replaced with modern versions, while glass is introduced around the shower to create a feeling of spaciousness.
The long mirror that extends across the entire wall visually expands the room, making it seem that much bigger – a great design tip!
The living space in the previous home is cramped, crowded and dark. The old peach walls, dark furniture and old-fashioned decor items add no value to this space.
There is also no organization or order in the living area. The resident's personal items litter this space, making it look very chaotic and cluttered.
This space is overwhelmed with objects and accessories!
The living space has been completely transformed!
The walls have been removed, opening up the entire space so that it is bright, light and expansive. The wooden floors work in harmony with the white walls and chic, white furniture.
Do you notice how only the most functional items are present in this space? There is no such thing as clutter or chaos in this new home – organization reigns!
The living room lighting is key to this space, enhancing every detail. They also add a trendy yet functional decor element to the room.
The kitchen in this home before the renovation is chaotic and very outdated. The appliances are old-fashioned, while the kitchen accessories don't add any value to the space.
The kitchen doesn't look like it's received any maintenance work in quite some time. The walls are chipped, peeling and faded. The kitchen cupboards look like they are falling part.
There is also a horrible dirty lace curtain covering the window, which is very unsightly.
This looks like a kitchen straight out of the future!
The floors and walls have been replaced, with white dominating this new space. The new appliances are modern, shiny and sleek. There is even a television, so that the family can watch their favorite cooking shows while they prepare a feast!
There is lots of natural light filtering into this space as well as a modern kitchen lighting fixture in the ceiling. A touch of wood and stone adds a bit of a warm and hearty touch, with some rustic undertones.
This is a kitchen we would all love to cook in!
