From A Plain to Perfect Home

The city of Recklinghausen in Germany stands out for its many fields and farms, and today, we get to witness the brilliant makeover of a 1962 bungalow which lies amidst lush greenery. Originally, the residence was extremely plain, but with tons of potential. The interiors looked gloomy and dated though, and called for a more futuristic appearance and liveliness. So the creative and talented architects at Puschmann Architecture decided to redevelop the bungalow, cut the brickwork, revamp the roof, and redesign the facade without altering the basic plan. Windows were changed to fill the home with more light, and modern touches were added to the floor, ceiling, and design accents of the house to make it more habitable for the current progressive-minded owners.
With ageing white walls and a drab roof, the bungalow didn’t really appeal much to onlookers previously. But its sprawling size was a major plus, and it could certainly undergo a makeover to become more cheerful and full of personality.
Splashes of red have dramatically transformed the look and feel of the old building. The hue lends oodles of energy and uniqueness to the exteriors, and it goes on to brighten up the outdoor dining arrangement too. Now, you can sit in the middle of happy environs and share a yummy meal or enjoy a refreshing drink with loved ones, while soaking in the beauty of natural bounty all around.
The done to death combination of white and grey against the verdant landscape couldn’t jazz up the aura of the bungalow before. Something more novel and cutting edge was needed, so that the property could match step with contemporary ideas.
We are completely dazzled by the resplendent concrete and gravel floor in the hallway of the villa. It beautifully contrasts the sleek and glossy white panels on the right, and the bold red-rimmed niche, perfect for decorative display. The uniquely textured ceiling is also another showstopper, with a light that oozes with quirky style.
Wrapped in dreary brown tiles and old-fashioned fixtures, this bathroom looked gloomy and uninviting despite the large window. The tub was taking up a lot of space and hampering free movement unnecessarily. A more bright and clean look was in order.
Gleaming white tiles and white paint on the ceiling have now infused the revamped bathroom with a feeling of spaciousness and airiness. The lousy bathtub has been removed, and the shower area is now a sleek glass-enclosed affair which enhances the openness of the bathroom. Ultramodern fixtures, a long chic mirror, and powerful white lighting have now made this space more inviting and comfy.
The once dull and despondent bungalow is now a contemporary sanctuary for stylish living, thanks to the introduction of peppy hues, interesting designs and textures, and trendy materials. Here’s another transformation story to inspire you further - Before and After: A Terrace Home Reinvents Itself with Style.