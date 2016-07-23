From A Plain to Perfect Home

Gleaming white tiles and white paint on the ceiling have now infused the revamped bathroom with a feeling of spaciousness and airiness. The lousy bathtub has been removed, and the shower area is now a sleek glass-enclosed affair which enhances the openness of the bathroom. Ultramodern fixtures, a long chic mirror, and powerful white lighting have now made this space more inviting and comfy.

The once dull and despondent bungalow is now a contemporary sanctuary for stylish living, thanks to the introduction of peppy hues, interesting designs and textures, and trendy materials. Here’s another transformation story to inspire you further - Before and After: A Terrace Home Reinvents Itself with Style.