A House of the Earth

Terroir is a French word usually associated with agriculture, not architecture. Rooted in the French word terre which means land, it refers to how the area, the farming practices, and the environment affect a crop. In the case of viticulture, the terroir affects the flavour of the grape and by extension the wine.

Today we extend the concept of terroir to a historic French home.

In southern France in the province of Luberon, this home is found in one of picturesque towns that dot the hillsides and valleys of this region. Rich fields and rows of vineyards stretch between the villages. Mountain ranges crisscross the province. And rustic, yet refined, homes like this one remember the style and history of the area.

Pour a glass of wine, join us on a trip to the south of France and tour a home that is definitely of the land.