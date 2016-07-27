A unique home full of surprises

What an impressive sight! The architects have set the tone for a house that is very cleverly structured with a very special design. It perhaps isn't suitable for Canada's East Coast but wouldn't look out of place on the south coast of British Columbia.

The house was built in a cubic form, characterized by different colours and materials. The white and dark brown colours are joined by a rich beige. All of these are held together by the main body, despite three different elements.

In the background as well as the foreground, we can see elongated balconies. This allows the families to enjoy the interior as well as the exterior spaces. But also adds dimension to the home.

To limit the extensive use of grey on the exterior walls, the designers used wood. This gives the home privacy, without it affecting the overall look and feel of the house, which is located This house in Nishinomiya, a city in Japan.