A unique home full of surprises

Design professionals, May Company & Architects, have created a home like no other.
It exudes a quiet elegance, sophistication and gorgeous aesthetics. This is not only in terms of the materials used for the exterior facade but throughout the interior.
This design was created with a smart and simple eye for detail, resulting in a very special ambiance.
What an impressive sight! The architects have set the tone for a house that is very cleverly structured with a very special design. It perhaps isn't suitable for Canada's East Coast but wouldn't look out of place on the south coast of British Columbia.
The house was built in a cubic form, characterized by different colours and materials. The white and dark brown colours are joined by a rich beige. All of these are held together by the main body, despite three different elements.
In the background as well as the foreground, we can see elongated balconies. This allows the families to enjoy the interior as well as the exterior spaces. But also adds dimension to the home.
To limit the extensive use of grey on the exterior walls, the designers used wood. This gives the home privacy, without it affecting the overall look and feel of the house, which is located This house in Nishinomiya, a city in Japan.
The house was designed not only for the residents but for the guests who visit it, which is why we have this very impressive foyer.
This high-ceiling room is finished in a warm beige, with natural stone floors that join this space with the rest of the home. This softens and contrasts with the dark brown wood of the furniture and staircase.
Gaps in the ceiling, allowing daylight to stream into the room between beams.
Stairs lead upstairs, blending unobtrusively into the space. While this rooms is gorgeous, it is also leaves us wondering what is around the corner!
If you like this foyer, you'll love these 7 impressive ideas for your entrance.
Upon entering this room, you can feel straight away how impressive and sophisticated this atmosphere is.
It is packed with high quality furniture, while a distinct dark wood envelopes the room from the floors to the ceiling.
The furniture was chosen with a very clear purpose in mind – a stylish design in natural tones.
The wall, which we can see clearly in this image, features different shaped lighting squares throughout. These and other living room lights create a very impressive and engaging atmosphere.
Together, these components create a living area of the highest aesthetics.
The kitchen is just as impressive when it comes to ambiance.
The kitchenette has been placed under a band of light, ensuring optimal illumination throughout this space.
There is kitchen island, which also functions as a counter. With the light shining on it, it becomes the center of the room. Also have a look at these kitchen islands to treasure.
In the subsequent dining room, there is very discreet lighting used to create the right mood.
Overall, even though this area is intimate and cozy, it also exudes a minimalist design with very sleek furniture.
This room may initially get some questioning glances, with its use not clearly visible at first glance.
It is a Japanese bedroom in a very traditional style!
The pattern on the flooring features alternating blocks of cream and beige. These are Tatami mats, made of rice straw.
At night, a futon is spread out on the floor as a place to sleep.
The room is separated from the house by a paper wall, which together with the oblong piece of wood and the indirect illumination by the round window, creates a very warm and peaceful atmosphere. This is perfect for a restful sleep or perhaps a little meditation.