A Home Perfect for Canada's West Coast

When you look at this serene house you can almost hear the waves of the beach and feel the sand between your toes. This is the Silver Wood House designed by architect Ernesto Pereira for two clients, Marisa and Rui, who gave him an unlimited budget and as much time as he needed to build them a dream house. The result is a truly spectacular home that meets all of their needs, tastes and routines. What's even more surprising is that this project was a renovation, not a fresh build, and yet the new home looks absolutely one-of-a-kind. The Silver Wood House has been photographed by John Morgado Architectural photography, so lets take a look their shots of this ocean paradise.