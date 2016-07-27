An Old Apartment gets a New Life

The living room is often the most important place in the house. It's where we entertain guests, relax with our favourite book or watch the latest films. It's where we cook up delicious feasts, share a glass of wine with friends or have a cup of tea with our family members first thing in the morning.
This is why our living space should be packed with personality and charm so that we never want to leave it. Today, we are going to travel to Italy, where design professionals Ltab/Lab Architects have taken a lifeless living space and transformed it into a charming room that is packed with vibrancy and soul. This is the perfect example to inspire you to spruce up your home.
Let's take a look!
If we look at this living space before the intervention, we can see how bland and lifeless it is. There is nothing in this space besides the grey walls and light wooden floors.
Yet… we can see that there is quite a lot of potential here!
It is a large blank canvas.
In this image, we can see some life and soul is starting to enter this space.
We can see a large slab of artwork has been brought into this home, which already adds some color and vibrancy to the living area. Aren't you excited to see what happens next?
We can also see some kitchen cabinets have been added and the lighting in the ceiling is starting to add some warmth and ambiance throughout. The designers are starting to play with the space available to them as well as work with the grey walls and wooden floors.
The whole space has been completely transformed! Can you believe the difference?
White kitchen cabinets and counters are introduced into the kitchen, creating a very chic, modern and minimalist look and feel. This contrasts beautifully with the light grey walls. Darker greys have also been introduced, enhancing these neutral colors.
We can also see that a splash of lime green is added to the space, introducing a little bit of life and colour. These are in the form of the lime green chairs at the kitchen table. Subtle yet sophisticated!
The artwork also brings in some texture and character, transforming this space into a home rather than a house with four walls. Don't you love the clock on the far wall?
In this image, we can see how the kitchen opens up onto the living room and dining area, creating a social and interactive space. This is must for any modern home!
The kitchen is slightly separated from the living space by a breakfast bar, which is a very subtle and smart design tool. Can't you imagine pulling up a bar stool and chatting to the chef while he or she whips up a feast?
The living room features a plush rug as well as a very cushy furniture, introducing a lot of comfort as well as style to this space. The delicate balance between functionality and trend is often difficult to navigate, but the designers have done a stellar job here. Have a look at these tips to create a really cozy living room for inspiration for your own home!
In this image, we can see how natural light opens up the living space and makes it very warm and inviting. The sunlight streams in through the large glass windows and doors – a welcoming feature for any home.
Yet we can see that the designers have added soft white curtains to the window, which give the family some privacy if need be. It also allows for the sunshine to be filtered in so that it doesn't become too overwhelming.
Have a look at these 7 ways to save money furnishing your living room for more tips on how to take advantage of low-cost design elements, such as natural light.
On the left-hand side of the room, we can see that the designers installed a very sleek television cabinet and television. This is the perfect touch for any family space, offering hours of cuddling up with loved ones.
In these two photographs, we can see a striking difference between the before and after photos. Before, the living space was bare and empty with no love, light or personality. After, we can see colours have been introduced along with lots of warmth and comfort.
This is such a dramatic difference, yet it can be achieved with just a little bit of attention to detail, investing in good quality furniture and some beautiful pieces of artwork that speak to you. Do you see how easy it is to enhance your living space?