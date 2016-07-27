An Old Apartment gets a New Life

The living room is often the most important place in the house. It's where we entertain guests, relax with our favourite book or watch the latest films. It's where we cook up delicious feasts, share a glass of wine with friends or have a cup of tea with our family members first thing in the morning.

This is why our living space should be packed with personality and charm so that we never want to leave it. Today, we are going to travel to Italy, where design professionals Ltab/Lab Architects have taken a lifeless living space and transformed it into a charming room that is packed with vibrancy and soul. This is the perfect example to inspire you to spruce up your home.

Let's take a look!