Clever tips to decorate a small home

A great way to save space in a small house is to make use of any unusual nooks it has, including attics. A common use for attic spaces is to renovate them into a playroom for the children. They don't mind the low ceilings or unusually shaped walls. This also means that there's usually very little work that needs to be done to make an attic functional. You put on some fresh paint and add a soft carpet so the kids are more comfortable, and viola! Of course, attics can be much more extensively remodeled, like this amazing transformation.