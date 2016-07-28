A Surprisingly Warm Home

In this image, we can see how the designers have created a gorgeous and modern masterpiece of a home, by placing different blocks of concrete on top of one another. The result is a spatial design that is as impressive as it is functional. Don't you love how the designers have played with different volumes and planes here?

The bottom features a solid strip of concrete, providing privacy for the family on the bottom level of the home. On the second storey, we come across a bold cube, with one wall made completely from glass. This creates a gorgeous transition between the interior and exterior spaces.

