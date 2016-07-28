The Country Home with a Twist

Today on homify, we are going to visit Huissen in the Netherlands where architect professionals Scanabouw BV created a country home that rivals any modern piece of architecture.

This home oozes tranquility and style, creating a little haven where the family can escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. This allows anyone who visits this home a chance to regroup, relax and find peace.

British film director Nick Love once said, Two things revolutionized life: moving to the countryside and falling in love.

Let's find out how this country life will cause you to fall in love!