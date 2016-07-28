The Country Home with a Twist

Today on homify, we are going to visit Huissen in the Netherlands where architect professionals Scanabouw BV created a country home that rivals any modern piece of architecture.
This home oozes tranquility and style, creating a little haven where the family can escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. This allows anyone who visits this home a chance to regroup, relax and find peace.
British film director Nick Love once said,
Two things revolutionized life: moving to the countryside and falling in love.
Let's find out how this country life will cause you to fall in love!
From the outside, we can see how the designers have opted for neutral colors and materials throughout the exterior. The white facade is complemented by the wooden panels and the corrugated iron elements. This is a simple home with a bit of edge and trend!
We can see that the home extends over two storeys, with a traditional gable roof – an ideal family home!
The large glass windows and doors allow the home to spill out onto the beautiful natural surrounds. No matter where the residents are in the home, they have panoramic views of the nature that surrounds it.
If we look at the facade a little bit closer, we can see how the corrugated iron adds a gorgeous modern and industrial twist to the traditional country home.
The iron also adds a different color and texture to the facade, making it that much more dynamic and aesthetically appealing.
If we step inside this home, we can see how the designers opted for neutral colours throughout the interior, but added some soft pastels to break the monotony.
In this landing area and hallway, we can see how a soft mint green contrasts beautifully with the white ceiling and light wooden floors. This adds a bit of colour and charm to the home.
We can see what a big role natural light plays in the home, with skylights, large glass windows and doors allowing sunshine to stream in. This makes the home look that much more spacious and bright.
The light wooden stairs connect to the two spaces, while forming a design element in themselves.
Even a country home needs a modern, cutting-edge kitchen with all of the bells and whistles. The designers have not disappointed here!
The chocolate brown kitchen cabinets are topped with sleek white counter tops, which create a very simple yet sophisticated cooking area. There is also a large kitchen island in the middle of the room, which not only looks trendy but adds an extra surface space for preparing food. This allows for a very neat and organized room!
Don't you love how the panel of skylights across the ceiling allows sunlight to flood the kitchen?
The bathroom carries the same minimalist and sleek look that we found in the kitchen. There are no personal items – not even toothpaste – littering this space. Everything is stored neatly out of sight, ensuring that the bathroom counter tops are clear and tidy.
A bathroom should be hygienic and clean, which is why this is an important feature!
A large mirror spreads across the entire wall above the kitchen cabinet in this space, visually expanding it. This is a great design tip for any small space. It's also functional, allowing you brush your teeth or apply your make-up.
White is always a great option for a bathroom, making it look sparkling and hygienic as well as peaceful and tranquil. Add a touch of brown or beige here or there for a splash of natural warmth.
Now we can see why it was so important for all of those glass windows to be featured throughout the home!
The home is positioned on a lake, making this the most ideal country home. Yet you want to be able to see the lake no matter where you are in the house.
The glass doors also allow the home to spill out onto a concrete terrace area, which can be used for all sorts of activities in summer. Couldn't you imagine hosting a barbeque here or reading a book with a cup of coffee while enjoying the fresh air?
This is a home that speaks to the heart of anyone who loves a bit of country air, but doesn't want to give up modern comforts!