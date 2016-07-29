The perfect home for a carefree coastal life

From the outside, we can see how impressive this little seaside villa is. It expands over two storeys and features several rooms. Already we can't wait to look inside! Although this home is located in the U.K., its wood cladding screams Canada's West Coast.

The bottom storey features a plain white facade, while the upper storey features a wooden facade. Interspersed with the large glass windows and doors, the overall look and feel is very effective.

This is no traditional home, however. It features a curved roof, which softens the shape of the home. A very unique design!

The interior spills out onto a large terrace, which is surrounded by a lavishly large garden. This is a space where you can relax under the stars with a glass of wine or enjoy a morning cup of coffee with your book.