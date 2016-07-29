The perfect home for a carefree coastal life

Let's go on a little summer holiday today to Sundown, Widemouth Bay, Cornwall where Bude-based architects The Bazeley Partnership built a luxury seaside home that the whole family would enjoy. In fact, with so many lavish rooms and elegant features, this is a home that could leave you feeling a little green with envy.
With style, class, sophistication and a little bit of creativity, the designers built a piece of architecture that is as modern as it is attractive. You'll also love all of the touches of seaside inspiration!
From the outside, we can see how impressive this little seaside villa is. It expands over two storeys and features several rooms. Already we can't wait to look inside! Although this home is located in the U.K., its wood cladding screams Canada's West Coast.
The bottom storey features a plain white facade, while the upper storey features a wooden facade. Interspersed with the large glass windows and doors, the overall look and feel is very effective.
This is no traditional home, however. It features a curved roof, which softens the shape of the home. A very unique design!
The interior spills out onto a large terrace, which is surrounded by a lavishly large garden. This is a space where you can relax under the stars with a glass of wine or enjoy a morning cup of coffee with your book.
If we step inside the home into the living space, we can see how it features an open plan design. This creates a very social and interactive space for the whole family.
The designers have gone for neutral colours throughout the interior, which match the neutral materials throughout the exterior facade.
In the living room, the designers have added some charcoal-coloured sofas, a cushy charcoal rug and some grey throws. A yellow ottoman adds a touch of vibrant color to the space. Don't you love the sleek television, which adds some modern comfort to the space?
This contrasts beautifully with the white dining room table and chairs, which are sleek, cool and minimalist. In the background, we can also see a sleek, minimalist and white kitchen.
The large glass windows and doors allow for panoramic views of the gorgeous surrounds!
Even though this is a large home, every little nook and cranny counts. In the corner of the living room, we can see how the designers have added a little office space between the two walls.
A home office doesn't have to be elaborate or expansive. Fit a little desk between two walls, add a chair and you have the perfect little spot for homework or creativity. If you don't have too much space to work with, opt for light furniture that isn't too chunky or evasive. Also have a look at these 11 essential home office accessories.
We can also see how the designers have added another spurt of yellow into this space in the form of a plush rug.
The lighting that has been fitted above the office desk is functional, but also adds a design element to this little corner.
A luxury home isn't complete without a more casual living room where the family can relax, play board games, strum the guitar or enjoy the view.
This more casual space features soft, neutral colours, which create a very warm and inviting space – almost like a little cocoon.
The space is decorated with a surfboard, which adds a relaxed beach look and feel to the family room. It also opens up onto the terrace, which means that it can be expanded. You can use this area for socials events!
The little music speaker in the corner adds to this more casual and entertaining ambiance. Wouldn't you love to crank up your favorite tunes or gather the family for a sing-a-long with the guitar?
If we move out onto the terrace, we can see just how beautiful the views are that surround the home.
The wooden deck contrasts beautifully with the lush green grass, creating a very sophisticated and enticing outdoor area.
The terrace furniture is beautiful but it's also durable and weather-resistant. This is a great tip for an outdoor space – you want your furniture to survive throughout all sorts of weather conditions. Natural materials such as wood are always a great option, enhancing the refreshing feel of this space.
If we visit one of the bedrooms in this home, we can see how impressive the designers truly are. They pay attention to every last detail.
They've chosen neutral colors throughout, but have added a detail here and there that sets this room apart from the next.
The two cushions on the bed feature prints of reindeer, adding that wilderness look and feel to the home. The lamps are made out of wooden logs, which again adds a sense of nature to this sophisticated space.
Bedroom lighting is key to ambiance, peacefulness and tranquility. Opt for lanterns, candles or lamps to soften the intensity.
We end off our tour in the games room, where there is table tennis, a foosball table and dartboard. This is the ultimate in sophistication!
The concrete walls and wooden ceiling beams give this space a more rustic look and feel compared to the rest of the home, which enhances the more casual ambiance. Don't you find this space so inviting?
Everything about this home is lavish yet understated. If you like this home, you'll also love this magic river house.