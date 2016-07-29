Stunning Colour Combinations To Covet

This huge living room has some amazing windows to take advantage of. The natural light dramatizes what is already an amazing colour choice. The light pearl grey on the walls is complemented well with the dark chocolate brown on the beams. It's a very sophisticated look that remains neutral enough for the designers to add all kinds of wild blue and green accents with the furniture and pillows. The rug and paintings that both combine all of the blue and green hues add a sense of unity to the space. This is truly a unique atmosphere.