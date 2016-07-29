Stunning Colour Combinations To Covet

There's nothing like entering a room and falling in love with its colour. Some mistakenly believe that choosing a colour is quick and unimportant. Instead, colour can define the style and tone of a whole home, adding comfort and warmth every time we use a space. If you're looking to get more out of your room's colour, you'll love these amazing examples of colour done right. You'll want to use them yourself!
This huge living room has some amazing windows to take advantage of. The natural light dramatizes what is already an amazing colour choice. The light pearl grey on the walls is complemented well with the dark chocolate brown on the beams. It's a very sophisticated look that remains neutral enough for the designers to add all kinds of wild blue and green accents with the furniture and pillows. The rug and paintings that both combine all of the blue and green hues add a sense of unity to the space. This is truly a unique atmosphere.
Rich and dark colours are always a risky proposal. There's always the worry that the room will end up looking dark and small. A great solution is to use white to balance out the rich colour. White will provide some brightness, but you'll still get the dramatic effect of the rich colour. If it still looks a little dark to you, bring in a vibrant tone like the splash of yellow used in this living room. The impact is simply stellar.
Here's this same house, making the most of that enchanting navy colour in every space. When you use colours with such high contrast it's a good idea to incorporate patterns that use them both. This adds some unity to a design that may otherwise feel too stark. See how this room even has two patterns, one on the carpets and a funky zebra on the pillows? There's no reason your patterns can't be as dramatic as the colours.
Perhaps the risk that comes with a bold colour just isn't for you. You can still make a very interesting space using only neutral shades. This office space that uses every sort of cream is an outstanding example. No tone or texture is repeated, making the space feel very unique. Also, don't let anyone tell you that you can't combine both warm and cool tone of cream, this living room pulls it off perfectly.
Light blues aren't often chosen outside of nurseries, but why not? The aqua is vibrant, especially paired with that sunflower yellow. The hardwood flooring looks very warm while paired with the fresh white on the trim fireplace. This is definitely a combination to consider for any room.
Green and bright orange have been a much loved colour combination for those who are inspired by Asian styles. That far wall covered in dark green fabric is a unique way to add both texture and colour to an accent wall, without having to deal with frustrating wall paper.
When red is paired with a background of cool grey it draws the eye immediately. Thanks to this combination this bedroom looks romantic and sophisticated all at once. As we mentioned before, it's important to use texture in this kind of high contrast pairing. But, in this case the textures don't blend the two tones together. That's a little riskier, but paid off well here. Prefer using pink over red to make a romantic vibe? This home's adorable living room is for you!
If you just can't resist the ultimate in dark colours you'd do well to pair it with some silver. Black is risky because it might make a room look small and dark, but the metallic silver is best suited to bringing some light to the room. Using white without silver sometimes makes the room look too stark or too plain. But the combination of all three in the room above looks elegant and bold.
Using all white can feel very modern and clean. Some prefer to really commit to the minimalist style by making every element of the house white. Others prefer to use the canvas of the walls and furniture to add all kinds of colourful accents, even rainbow themed art or accessories. Both takes on the white room can look stunning. If you want more inspiration on how to use multiple bright colours you'll want to check out this amazing home.