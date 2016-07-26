A home with creative surprises

This living room goes where many living rooms do not – the darker blue ceiling is an element that's difficult to pull of, the the height of the room and addition of plenty of light make this design fun. In contrast with much of the house, the living room displays no patterns on the wall, instead letting your gaze wander from the blue ceiling down to the straw hues of the floor and couch. This room is subtle in ways that the others are not, and this sets a lovely, neutral stage for the many people whose conversations will become the main attraction of the room.