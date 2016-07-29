From dump to divine dwelling

Interior design professionals Spiering & Co are going to take us to Oxford today, where they renovated an old and dilapidated home and transformed it into a modern space that any city dweller would be proud to live in.
You won't believe how run down and decrepit this home was before the designers intervened! According to them, they had only six weeks to completely shell and renovate this home.
We will see how they removed walls throughout the interior, creating a much more spacious open plan design. We will also learn some design tricks straight from the best, which will help you to enhance your very own home.
Let's take a look!
In the home before the renovation, we can see how old-fashioned and run down the living room is. It features old red carpets that look like they haven't been cleaned in some time.
The white walls are old and musty, while the curtains look like they come out of grandmother's shed! There is nothing modern or trendy about this space.
The finishes are also very out dated, making this home look like it is in another era!
If we step into the kitchen of this old home, we can see what a sad state of affairs it is in. The kitchen cupboards and cabinets are falling apart – it almost looks like it's dangerous to be in this space!
The floors are old and dirty, while the walls feature exposed pipes and chipped paint. There is also clutter all over this space, which doesn't make it look very hygienic or inviting. Could you imagine even attempting to cook in this space?
This old home used to feature a conservatory. While this is a nice concept and offers the home plenty of light, it's also a very outdated element that doesn't bring any trend or sophistication to this space. The designers needed to strip it bare!
Tip: If you're going to have a conservatory, you need to maintain it by ensuring that the windows are always clean and looked after.
The garden is an absolute nightmare, with overgrown plants and weeds. A garden should be a well-manicured and organized spot that enhances your home. In this image, we can see that it just deters from it. It makes it seem like this home is wild and abandoned!
Your garden should never look like this! Have a look at these stunning garden ideas for cutting-edge homes to see what your garden should look like.
This doesn't even look like the same home!
The designers have revamped the entire interior, introducing an open plan design, chic and clean white walls, stylish furniture and patterned flooring.
In this space, they placed glass antique lamps behind the sofa on an antique table that is much higher than the coffee table. The designers have explained that they wanted to draw the eye to the back of the room, making it see that much bigger and more expansive.
The patterned rug subtly separates the living area from other parts of the house, without the walls being necessary. This is a great design tip for any small home. Also have a look at this ideabook on how to stylishly split a room without a wall.
Subtle pastel colours have been introduced throughout this space, adding charm and vibrancy.
.
The bedrooms show how the designers have managed to find the perfect balance between comfort and style.
This space features a colourful green duvet, which spruces up the very neutral space. The rest of the room features very subtle and minimalist design pieces included three small framed photographs on the wall and a vase of flowers. The green linen allows the bed to become the protagonist of the room.
The great thing about this room is that when the residents get bored of the colours, they simply have to swap the linen!
The designers chose a mixture of antiques and modern furniture for this space, resulting in a classic contemporary feel.
This bedroom mimics the living room, with the soft pastel colors and introduction of pink.
Again we can see how a vase of flowers can subtly enhance a space – a great design tip!
Remember that your bedroom is an extension of who you are so don't be afraid to add artwork or photographs to the walls, which will make the four walls feel more like a personal sanctuary. Just remember that less is more!
The kitchen features marble counter tops, which are offset by beige cabinets, creating a very elegant design.
Yet, the designers have added some homely charm to the space by painting the whole wall black on the right-hand side. This allows the wall to be used as a chalk board, where the family can scribble down grocery lists, notes to each other, recipes or even their favorite quotes. This is trendy and functional! Have a look at these other tips for utilizing that empty kitchen wall.
This home still looks very classic and traditional from the outside, but now we know what modern and stylish designs wait for us behind the chic yet rustic looking front door.
We can also see how the garden has been completely reorganized, creating a much more inviting and homely atmosphere. The designers have created a pathway up to the front door, which contrast beautifully with the white stones in the front garden. Little pot plants add charm and character to this spot.
This is a very impressive transformation!