From dump to divine dwelling

Interior design professionals Spiering & Co are going to take us to Oxford today, where they renovated an old and dilapidated home and transformed it into a modern space that any city dweller would be proud to live in.

You won't believe how run down and decrepit this home was before the designers intervened! According to them, they had only six weeks to completely shell and renovate this home.

We will see how they removed walls throughout the interior, creating a much more spacious open plan design. We will also learn some design tricks straight from the best, which will help you to enhance your very own home.

Let's take a look!